Donald Trump has given a sanguine response after another apparent attempt was made on his life during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington DC.

Speaking after suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, opened fire while attempting to storm the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, Mr Trump said: “I wasn’t worried, I understand life. We live in a crazy world.”

Describing how he was told to drop to the floor for his own safety, Trump said: “I was walking out… about halfway there, and they said, ‘Please go down to the floor. Please go down to the floor.’ So I dropped to the floor. So did the First Lady.”

“My thought was I’ve been through this a couple of times.”

"I don’t know… I read a manifesto… he was a christian believer, and then he became an anti-christian, he had a lot of change, he’s been going through a lot.

“He was probably a pretty sick guy.”

Allen was arrested after police said he opened fire at a security checkpoint during the event.

He is due in court today.

The FBI's criminal investigation and terrorism task-force are investigating the incident.

The US Attorney General Todd Blanche said it was likely Allen was trying to target senior White House officials.

Trump was at the event on Saturday along with Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of Health Robert F Kennedy Jr, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and top aide Stephen Miller.

The suspected gunman is said to have branded himself a ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ in a lengthy manifesto sent to family members.

The document was reportedly sent by the suspect to family around 10 minutes before he carried out the attack and has been described as an 'anti-Trump manifesto'.

Disturbing details have since emerged after investigators obtained the document, allegedly penned by Cole in his hotel room, after Trump claimed that it contained 'anti-Christian' rhetoric.

Allen, an engineer and tutor, had checked himself in as a guest at the Washington Hilton prior to the White House Correspondents Dinner after travelling across the country from California.

The incident saw a gunman, identified by US authorities as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, attempt to storm the ballroom at the Washington hotel armed with guns and knives.

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Officials, including acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, insisted that Allen intended to target Trump and members of his administration who were gathered at the hotel alongside members of the media.

One secret service officer was injured after a firearm was discharged, hitting body armour. The individual was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

As reported by the New York Post citing a US official, the 1,052 word document described how his actions will have given 'a lot of people a surprise'.