'We were treated as domestic slaves': Former NFL player tells LBC how football saved him from slipping through the care sector's cracks
The British-Nigerian football star has told LBC of his experience living in more than ten foster homes during his teens, and how life could easily have turned out so differently.
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Trafficked from Nigeria to the United Kingdom before spending eight years navigating the care system, Efe Obada is the exception, not the rule.
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Now, the former NFL Player has retired to pursue his "true calling" - trying to help other kids avoid the same fate as his less fortunate peers.
The British-Nigerian football star has told LBC of his experience living in more than ten foster homes during his teens, and how life could easily have turned out so differently.
"I've lost friends to gun crime, knife crime, prison, drug addiction," he said, speaking out as the government today launches new action to help kids navigate leaving the care system.
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"I'm the exception. And a lot of my friends that were in foster care, a lot of my peers didn't get to fulfil their full potential.
"They had so much talent, so much promise, so much future, and it was just because of the lack of resources and even feeling like they could dream, they could achieve something.
"There was a ceiling. There was an unconscious bias from how people treated people that are in the care system."
Born and raised in Nigeria by his father, aged eight he was sent to live with his mother in the Netherlands.
He and his sister were then sent on to the United Kingdom, in a bid to be reunited with their mother - he’s described this as “trafficked”.
He’s previously described how he was abandoned by someone claiming to have helped them in East London, and they were forced to sleep rough, before ending up in the care system.
Obada describes his time living with various foster families as being completely dominated by "instability" - from being "treated as domestic slaves" to having their foster families terminate their stays.
He and his sister were placed with families from similar backgrounds, but still struggled to find somewhere to feel safe.
"I slipped through the cracks," he said. "I didn't feel safe. I didn't feel seen. I didn't feel valued within the home."
On the week he turned 18, he was given a black bag for his belongings and moved to shared accommodation.
He and his sister - who has learning difficulties - had to survive on £44.50 a week from the social system.
He couldn't get a job thanks to his immigration status, couldn't afford university, and fell into some 'bad crowds'.
But it's the stigma of the system that affected him deeply.
"People that experience care systems are broken or, you know, are a lost cause," he said.
"And sometimes that plays into it. You're just a child trying to find your way in this world and learn who you are.
And if someone's telling you that you're broken and there's a ceiling and you won't achieve anything, there's a self-fulfilling prophecy to that.
"If there's not enough resources or consistency in your life of someone showing up and telling you how to do things or where to go and actively access certain resources, you know, eventually you're going to give up on yourself.
"Once we left the home, it was always on my shoulders, making sure that, you know, she had clothes, food, travel, like she was safe.
"I would have to go out into the world and try and figure out a way as an undocumented immigrant to try and find more money in order to survive and to make sure that her needs are met.
"I couldn't get work, I couldn't go to uni, I couldn't do anything.
"Ultimately, once kids or people leave care, there's just a drop-off in the lack of support."
Thankfully for Obada, he found American football, which he says gave him a sense of community, purpose, and direction.
And it was that sense of team spirit, camaraderie, and finally feeling somewhere he could belong, that was his path to a better life.
An extremely rare path for any Brit to make it into the NFL, he started his US sports career in 2015, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and Washington Commanders.
For many of his friends, they weren't so lucky, partly through to a lack of confidence, he said.
"There's a direct correlation between, you know, kids being in foster care and the lack of self-worth," he said.
"And then being more susceptible to gang violence and being influenced by that, you know.
"The fact that they don't have a sense of identity or some— or an adult that takes an interest with their drop-off with education and how much effort hey put into their lives and their development.
"So there's a direct correlation."
Obada's retirement at the age of 34 has seen him launch his own foundation to help those who struggled like he did.
And he's doing work with the government on helping to end homelessness in the care sector.
"What I'm trying to do is give these kids a safe space... a community where they can learn and they can grow and they can develop, obviously utilising sport.
"I feel like sport has a really good way to teach you all these things."
He welcomes Andy Burnham's focus on homelessness and those from care, but says it can't just be "lip service" - he wants to make sure this support actually means something.
"I don't want the government to be all about talk. I want to see how they can be collaborative... real initiatives, real law changes."
Today the government are announcing new rules for councils to stop people from having their support stopped if they are declared "intentionally homeless".
Obada says that phrase is unhelpful.
"I think that when people say that, they need to kind of delve deeper into that statement as to why.
"Why would someone intentionally make themselves homeless? Do they feel safe in their home?
"Do they feel loved in their home, seen, supported in their home?
"People don't want to leave an environment or a situation that they're comfortable in or they feel like they're growing or valued or loved. So by blaming the— I think I would say victim - but by blaming the person for intentionally making themselves homeless, you have to understand why someone has to do that.
"And then in order to support them, what resources are available, you know, if someone doesn't feel like their environment is safe and that they need to— that they feel like sleeping on the street is better than their current circumstance."
And for the future? He wants to support young people between the ages of 11 - 25, with sport, mental help, employment support and housing guidance.
For those not able to have a hand from "the bank of mum and dad", he wants to set up funds to help those who need it - alongside amplifying the voices of others like himself.
"Whilst I was in it, it was something I was very ashamed of," he admitted.
"I didn't want people to know that I was in the care system or didn't have parents or all the things that I was facing.
"And when I got into the league and in the NFL and I got a platform, even it took me a while to even have that ownership of my circumstance and truly take responsibility that, okay, listen, I can make true change here.
"This sector's underfunded, it's underrepresented.
"We need to make real changes here. It's nice to be seen. It's nice to be heard.
"But at the same time, I've been very jaded by my experience. And I don't want to come here and just be all about talk.
"It's just hot air and lip service right now. So until we have kids and testimonies and stories... until I have someone say, 'the Efe Obada Foundation helped me', I'm not going to stop. "