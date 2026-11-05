The British-Nigerian football star has told LBC of his experience living in more than ten foster homes during his teens, and how life could easily have turned out so differently.

Trafficked from Nigeria to the United Kingdom before spending eight years navigating the care system, Efe Obada is the exception, not the rule. Picture: Supplied

By Natasha Clark

Trafficked from Nigeria to the United Kingdom before spending eight years navigating the care system, Efe Obada is the exception, not the rule.

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Now, the former NFL Player has retired to pursue his "true calling" - trying to help other kids avoid the same fate as his less fortunate peers. The British-Nigerian football star has told LBC of his experience living in more than ten foster homes during his teens, and how life could easily have turned out so differently. "I've lost friends to gun crime, knife crime, prison, drug addiction," he said, speaking out as the government today launches new action to help kids navigate leaving the care system. Read more: Effort to prevent 'catastrophic consequences' of care leavers falling into homelessness launched by Government Read more: Trump 'considering firing Hegseth' after Democrats' midterm landslide - as Maga loyalists turn on President

The British-Nigerian football star has told LBC of his experience living in more than ten foster homes during his teens, and how life could easily have turned out so differently. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty

"I'm the exception. And a lot of my friends that were in foster care, a lot of my peers didn't get to fulfil their full potential. "They had so much talent, so much promise, so much future, and it was just because of the lack of resources and even feeling like they could dream, they could achieve something. "There was a ceiling. There was an unconscious bias from how people treated people that are in the care system." Born and raised in Nigeria by his father, aged eight he was sent to live with his mother in the Netherlands. He and his sister were then sent on to the United Kingdom, in a bid to be reunited with their mother - he’s described this as “trafficked”. He’s previously described how he was abandoned by someone claiming to have helped them in East London, and they were forced to sleep rough, before ending up in the care system.

Obada describes his time living with various foster families as being completely dominated by 'instability" - from being "treated as domestic slaves' to having their foster families terminate their stays. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Obada describes his time living with various foster families as being completely dominated by "instability" - from being "treated as domestic slaves" to having their foster families terminate their stays. He and his sister were placed with families from similar backgrounds, but still struggled to find somewhere to feel safe. "I slipped through the cracks," he said. "I didn't feel safe. I didn't feel seen. I didn't feel valued within the home." On the week he turned 18, he was given a black bag for his belongings and moved to shared accommodation. He and his sister - who has learning difficulties - had to survive on £44.50 a week from the social system. He couldn't get a job thanks to his immigration status, couldn't afford university, and fell into some 'bad crowds'. But it's the stigma of the system that affected him deeply.

Obada said 'I'm the exception. And a lot of my friends that were in foster care, a lot of my peers didn't get to fulfil their full potential'. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

"People that experience care systems are broken or, you know, are a lost cause," he said. "And sometimes that plays into it. You're just a child trying to find your way in this world and learn who you are. And if someone's telling you that you're broken and there's a ceiling and you won't achieve anything, there's a self-fulfilling prophecy to that. "If there's not enough resources or consistency in your life of someone showing up and telling you how to do things or where to go and actively access certain resources, you know, eventually you're going to give up on yourself. "Once we left the home, it was always on my shoulders, making sure that, you know, she had clothes, food, travel, like she was safe. "I would have to go out into the world and try and figure out a way as an undocumented immigrant to try and find more money in order to survive and to make sure that her needs are met. "I couldn't get work, I couldn't go to uni, I couldn't do anything. "Ultimately, once kids or people leave care, there's just a drop-off in the lack of support."

Thankfully for Obada, he found American football, which he says gave him a sense of community, purpose, and direction. Picture: Cal Sport Media/Alamy