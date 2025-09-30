Labour Conference 2025 Day One. Picture: Getty

Calls for a wealth tax to fund investment in public services have been supported at the Labour Party conference.

Delegates passed the public spending motion, which called for the wealthy to "pay their fair share", by a show of hands. The motion also pressed the Government to reverse austerity, commit to progressive taxation, and expand collective rights for workers. It also called for "sustained investment" in fire and rescue services, with an immediate increase of 5,000 firefighters. Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright urged the Government to "act decisively by introducing a progressive wealth tax", adding that the service is in a "state of emergency".

