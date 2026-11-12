Over the past decade, Britain has undergone a long-overdue reckoning with power, control and the ways in which women can be silenced.

From workplaces and politics to entertainment and public institutions, stories that were once dismissed or ignored are increasingly being heard.

We have become more willing to ask difficult questions about how power operates, how influence can be abused, and why systems so often fail to protect those on the receiving end.

That shift matters. It has exposed behaviours and structures that for too long remained hidden in plain sight.

Yet one form of abuse still receives remarkably little attention.

It does not usually make headlines. It rarely attracts public outrage. It takes place not in boardrooms, television studios or Westminster corridors, but in family homes, long after relationships have broken down.

It is the financial abuse of women by former partners.

These are not necessarily women who have experienced physical violence. Many have no police reports, no public profile and no platform from which to tell their story. They are often mothers who have spent years raising children, sacrificing earning potential, shouldering the responsibilities of day-to-day parenting and trying to rebuild their lives after separation.

And some are discovering that the very system designed to protect their children's financial wellbeing can be manipulated by the person with the greatest financial resources.

When wealth becomes a weapon

In the UK, child maintenance is supposed to be based on a straightforward principle: both parents have a financial responsibility towards their children, regardless of whether they live together.

In practice, however, the system has some glaring weaknesses.

Perhaps most concerning is the fact that the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) calculates payments primarily on assessable income rather than overall wealth.

Under current rules, a paying parent with gross weekly income below £7 can legally be assessed at the nil rate of maintenance. In other words, they can be required to pay nothing at all.

Consider the implications. A person can possess substantial assets, business interests and accumulated wealth, yet potentially contribute nothing through the CMS if their assessable income falls below that threshold.

Wealth held in companies, investments and other assets does not automatically count as income for CMS purposes. While mechanisms exist through which certain unearned income, diverted income and assets can be considered, these are neither automatic nor straightforward. The receiving parent is often expected to identify the discrepancy, understand complex rules and actively pursue a challenge.

Even where a parent has substantial declared earnings, the statutory calculation currently only takes account of a maximum gross income of £3,000 per week. Above that level, the receiving parent must pursue additional maintenance through the family courts.

The result is a system in which a parent with considerable financial means may be able to minimise their statutory obligations, while the other parent carries the everyday financial burden of raising their children.

This is not to suggest that every wealthy father avoids his responsibilities, nor that every maintenance dispute amounts to abuse. It is, however, to question why a system designed to support children makes it so difficult to establish what a parent can genuinely afford to contribute.

A parent's obligations should reflect their true financial means, not simply the salary they choose to draw or the income that happens to appear on a standard HMRC assessment.

Coercive control doesn't necessarily end when a relationship does

For some women, the withholding, manipulation or deliberate avoidance of child maintenance is not merely a financial disagreement. It is a continuation of coercive control.

Money becomes a means of maintaining influence over a former partner. Payments are delayed, disputed, withheld or made conditional. Financial uncertainty becomes another tool through which pressure is exerted, punishment is delivered or dependence is prolonged.

The Government already recognises this reality. Its statutory domestic abuse guidance identifies the refusal to pay required child maintenance as a potential form of economic abuse.

Yet acknowledging a problem and effectively addressing it are two very different things.

For a mother already managing the emotional, practical and financial demands of raising children, challenging a wealthier former partner through legal channels can be exhausting, intimidating and prohibitively expensive.

Why should she be expected to become a financial investigator, a legal strategist and an expert in corporate structures simply to establish what her children are entitled to?

Why does the burden of pursuing that support so often fall on the parent already carrying the greater share of the parenting?

And why should a person's ability to obscure their financial circumstances matter more than their responsibility to their children?

The loopholes need to close

The solution is not complicated in principle, even if meaningful reform requires careful legislative work.

We need greater transparency around complex income arrangements, more robust investigation of deliberately diverted income and assets, and a far less burdensome route for mothers seeking to challenge assessments that do not reflect a parent's real financial position.

The thresholds and limits used in CMS calculations also deserve serious scrutiny. A framework designed around conventional employment income is increasingly inadequate in a world where significant wealth can be held through businesses, trusts, investments and other financial structures.

Enforcement must have real consequences. Withholding maintenance should never be a viable way to punish a former partner, and children should not become collateral damage in a struggle for financial control.

There must also be a clearer distinction between genuine financial hardship and the deliberate manipulation of income to avoid parental responsibility.

Most importantly, we need to stop treating child maintenance as a private dispute between two adults. It is a matter of children's welfare, economic justice and, in some cases, domestic abuse.

Who writes the rules?

The irony is that while Britain has become increasingly sophisticated in its understanding of power and the structures that sustain it, thousands of women continue to face a version of that power in their everyday lives.

The men involved are not celebrities. They do not appear on front pages. They may be respected professionals, successful entrepreneurs or affluent business owners.

But behind closed doors, financial power can be every bit as effective at controlling, intimidating and disadvantaging a former partner as more visible forms of abuse.

The real test of whether we have learned anything from the women who have spent years speaking out about power and control is whether we are prepared to listen to those who have no public platform, no media attention and no influential supporters.

Perhaps the most uncomfortable question is not whether these loopholes can be closed, but why they have remained open for so long.

And there is another question worth asking: how different might this system look if more of the people designing it had experienced the reality of raising children while fighting a wealthier former partner for fair financial support?

We cannot claim to take economic abuse seriously while maintaining a framework in which wealth can sometimes be protected more effectively than children's financial security.

A law is only as fair as the people it protects. Until mothers have a meaningful voice in shaping the policies that govern their children's financial futures, we will continue to have a system that speaks of parental responsibility while allowing financial power to undermine it.

We should not have to wait for another generation of women to find the courage to speak out before these loopholes are addressed. The question is whether those with the power to change the rules are willing to challenge the structures that have long benefited from them.

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Katy Walton is a mum to two sets of twins aged 15 and 9 in Wiltshire.

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