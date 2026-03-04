The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) said Page also had explosive substances and guides and manuals on how to produce explosives and manufacture firearms

By Rebecca Henrys

A weapons-obsessed man with a fascination for Nazi Germany has pleaded guilty to terrorism-related offences.

Paul Page, 52, of Littleport, Cambridgeshire, was found to have collected more than 600 weapons including landmines, grenades, rifles and ammunition, police said. The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) said Page also had explosive substances and guides and manuals on how to produce explosives and manufacture firearms. In 2023, Cambridgeshire Police officers had been investigating reports that Page had downloaded child abuse images. During a search of his home, they discovered Nazi flags, Second World War weapons and chemicals. The unrelated child abuse investigation by Cambridgeshire Police uncovered more than 250 illegal images on Page's devices.

In August 2023, he was jailed for 20 months after admitting three charges of making indecent images of children. A separate further investigation was then led by ERSOU into items recovered from an outbuilding at Page’s address. Detectives from ERSOU’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit established Page had collected more than 600 weapons and other militaria linked to Nazi activity during the war. Police said that although much of this was legal memorabilia, he was in possession of prohibited items including landmines, grenades, rifles and ammunition. A book was seized containing instructions on how to produce a sub-machine gun, and component parts of firearms, bullet casings and shells were recovered. There were also several chemicals that – if combined – were precursor materials useful for the manufacture of explosives. Page had also downloaded a banned document containing instructions to make viable explosives.

