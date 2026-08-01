As temperatures soar across the UK once again, we hear the same messages repeated every summer: drink more water, stay in the shade and wear sunscreen.

Yet despite decades of public health campaigns, many Britons still view sunburn as little more than an occupational hazard of a nice day out. As a GP and skin cancer specialist, I can tell you that mindset is becoming increasingly dangerous.

Every year I see more patients presenting with skin cancers, precancerous lesions and sun damage that could have been prevented. What is particularly concerning is the growing number of cases among people over 50. Many of these individuals are now paying the price for years, or even decades, of unprotected sun exposure.

The reality is that skin cancer is no longer a niche health issue. It is one of the fastest-rising cancers in the UK. The problem is that skin cancer doesn't usually appear overnight. The damage accumulates slowly. A severe sunburn in your twenties, regular gardening without protection in your forties, long summer holidays abroad and countless days spent outdoors without SPF all contribute to the cumulative damage that can eventually develop into cancer.

What makes the current heatwave particularly concerning is that Britain is still culturally unprepared for prolonged periods of extreme heat.

In countries such as Australia, sun safety is embedded into everyday life. People understand UV risk, schools educate children from an early age, and protective clothing is considered normal.

In Britain, many people still chase a tan at the first sign of sunshine and treat sunscreen as an optional extra. I regularly hear patients say, "I only got a little burnt" or "I don't burn easily." Unfortunately, your skin doesn't care whether you think the damage is serious. Ultraviolet radiation damages DNA within skin cells, and that damage accumulates over a lifetime.

What worries me most is that many people wrongly assume skin cancer only affects those who sunbathe excessively or spend their lives abroad. In reality, I see gardeners, dog walkers, builders, golfers and ordinary people who have simply spent years outdoors without adequate protection. Heatwaves also bring wider health challenges that receive far less attention than they deserve.

We often focus on winter NHS pressures, but extreme heat places enormous strain on healthcare services too. Dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and cardiovascular complications all increase during periods of prolonged hot weather. Older adults are particularly vulnerable, as are those with underlying medical conditions.

As temperatures continue to rise year after year, we need to stop treating heatwaves as a novelty and start recognising them as a serious public health issue. That means better public education, stronger awareness around skin cancer prevention and a cultural shift away from glorifying sun exposure.

The good news is that skin cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer. Simple measures such as applying SPF 30 or higher, seeking shade during peak UV hours, wearing hats and protective clothing, and avoiding deliberate tanning can dramatically reduce risk. But prevention only works if people act before the damage is done.

The UK's relationship with sunshine has always been emotional. We wait months for it, celebrate it when it arrives and often throw caution to the wind when temperatures finally climb.

Yet every heatwave reminds me of the same uncomfortable truth: the tan that people admire today may become the skin cancer diagnosis they face tomorrow.

If we are serious about protecting public health, we need to stop seeing heatwaves as a welcome break from British weather and start recognising the very real risks that come with them.

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Dr Ross Perry is a GP, skin cancer specialist and Medical Director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics.

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