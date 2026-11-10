Cold alert issued for parts of UK as temperatures expected to plummet this week
Forecasters have predicted temperatures to fall below average by Thursday and Friday, with frost and cold winds expected in parts of the country.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Health chiefs have issued the first cold alert of the winter as temperatures are expected to plummet later in the week.
Listen to this article
Forecasters have predicted temperatures to fall below average by Thursday and Friday, with frost and cold winds expected in parts of the country.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a yellow cold health alert for the North West and West Midlands from 9am on Thursday to noon on Saturday.
Other regions of England are currently unaffected.
Health leaders said low temperatures can result in a spike in use of health and care services as they urged people to check on loved ones and neighbours.
Colder weather can also lead to increased risk for over-65s and people with certain health issues including heart and lung problems, experts added.
⚠️ A Yellow Cold-Health Alert has been issued for the North West and West Midlands. It will run from 9am Thursday 12 Nov until 12pm Saturday 14 Nov. This is the first alert of the season.— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) November 10, 2026
See full details on the Data Dashboard: https://t.co/aLh71j0jXC pic.twitter.com/x4bXrwJ3ty
Dr Anya Gopfert, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “This is the first cold health alert of the winter, but we can expect more as we move further into the season.
“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.
“We’re also reminding people to take simple steps to stay warm and look after their health as temperatures begin to fall.
“Keeping homes heated where possible and dressing warmly can help people stay safe and well during colder weather.”
Temperatures are expected to fall after much of the country experienced foggy conditions in the first part of the week.
The Met Office said that by Wednesday, colder conditions will begin to move into the north, with snow showers expected in northern Scotland overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.
Colder air will spread further south across the UK through Thursday and Friday, it added.
Forecasters said temperatures are expected to fall below average widely by Thursday and particularly Friday, with frost predicted.
They said the far north east will also feel particularly cold in stronger winds.
It is predicted that over the weekend cold conditions are likely to become less widespread, with temperatures recovering closer to average.
Nazir Hussain, clinical lead at the charity Asthma and Lung UK, said: “The freezing conditions forecast for the next few days could be particularly dangerous for the 12 million people in the UK living with a lung condition, with thousands rushed to hospital with respiratory illness every winter.
“If you have a lung condition take preventative steps to manage your health during the cold weather.”