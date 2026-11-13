Forecasters have warned of a “very cold night” on Friday before a chilly start to the weekend.

By Flaminia Luck

The UK has entered a “colder phase” of weather – with temperatures expected to plummet to minus 6C in some parts of the UK overnight, the Met Office said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Forecasters have warned of a “very cold night” on Friday before a chilly start to the weekend. Overnight temperatures as low minus 4C to minus 6C are expected for some, with another frosty start likely in the morning. Saturday will bring slightly warmer but unsettled weather, with heavy rain and showers moving in from the west, and the potential for snow in north-west Scotland.

Met Office chief forecaster Chris Bulmer said: “The UK forecast has moved to a colder phase with the daytime temperatures for most locations likely to stay in single figures. “Overnight temperatures on Friday night will dip again to minus four or even minus 6C in some locations, meaning another significant ground frost for many locations.” Friday brought the first widespread frost of autumn after the UK experienced its coldest night of the season so far on Thursday.

An overnight temperature of minus 6.6C was recorded in Sennybridge, near Brecon in south Wales, while Shap, a village near Penrith in Cumbria, recorded a low of minus 6.5C. Over the weekend, the cold weather will give way to milder conditions with temperatures expected to stay above freezing on Sunday morning. Rain is likely for Northern Ireland and parts of northern England, but a more mixed picture is expected in the south – a dry and bright day for some and showers for others. Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates said: “The outlook is changeable with spells of rain, sleet and some hill snow. “On Sunday, low pressure will bring rain or showers to many areas.

Tonight may be the night to swap to the winter duvet (if you haven't already)!



A sharp frost developing in the countryside across much of England and Wales but the frost perhaps less widespread across Scotland and Northern Ireland due to cloudier skies at times🥶 pic.twitter.com/565gQxIreM — Met Office (@metoffice) November 13, 2026

“Precipitation will be most persistent across northern Scotland, where there is an increasing chance of snow developing later in the day. “This will mainly fall over high ground, where accumulations are likely, but some snow could fall to lower levels too. Ice may also become a hazard.” The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued its first a yellow cold health alert of the season this week, covering the North West and West Midlands. The warning came into effect at 9am on Thursday and is in place until noon on Saturday. The agency said the colder weather can lead to the increased use of healthcare services and greater risk to life for vulnerable people.