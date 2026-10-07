The UK is set for a sweep of cold, as heavy rain and fog descends on the country.

Woman wearing warm clothing in cold autumn weather. Picture: Alamy

By Matilda Collard

Temperatures are set to drop in parts of the UK this week, as October ushers in heavy rainfall.

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Following an unseasonably warm start to autumn, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C in parts of London last week, cooler mornings and evenings are now set to accompany shortening daylight hours in the coming days and weeks. As the jet-stream migrates southwards, more chilly Northern winds are pushed up into the UK, causing a significant drop in temperature. Tonight, will mark the coldest night of Autumn so far, as many parts of Northern England and Scotland prepare for their first frost. However, despite the noticeable drop, temperatures still remain unseasonably high elsewhere, settling between the mid to high teens and even peeking into the 20s again briefly next week.

Parts of Northern England and Scotland prepare for their first frost. Picture: Alamy

Consistent showery and wet conditions will define the UK’s constitution for the next few weeks, with a narrow but potent front expected to sweep through the country tonight - potentially bringing around 20 mm of rain in just six hours. While this amount of rainfall is not typically enough to cause major issues, the already saturated ground from earlier this week, especially in South Wales and parts of North West England, means that even moderate rainfall could lead to short-lived flooding. However, despite recent rainfall, the forecasted weather is not enough to replenish the water deficit from the Spring and Summer, meaning that large parts of the UK remain in a state of drought heading into Autumn. Read More: Prince William to kickstart community project to prepare for emergencies and extreme weather events Read More: 'Heightened potential' for wet, windy, stormy weather and flooding this autumn, Met Office warns

Rain has returned to the UK this week, as October ushers in showers and cooler temperatures. Picture: Alamy

Turning towards Winter, the Met Office’s extended forecast predicts wet and stormy conditions, as the Super El Niño event in the Pacific is altering global atmospheric circulation and the North Atlantic jet stream, causing wetter, windier weather. El Niño is a natural climate cycle that causes ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific to warm significantly. However, this year’s El Niño is set to be an especially powerful manifestation of a naturally occurring event, predicted to cause heavier, stormier weather. Potential high pressure later in the season could trigger shifts towards colder spells, increasing the risk of cold snaps with ice and snow in parts of the UK, heading into January and February.