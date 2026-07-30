The UK has endured its fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures topping 35C.

Sheep grazing peacefully below a wildfire on Hanter Hill, on the Welsh Borders near Kington, Herefordshire. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The whole of Wales is now in drought, as the UK struggles with extreme heat, wildfires and dry conditions that experts warn may linger until the autumn.

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The UK has endured its fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures topping 35C, as health authorities warned England is on track this year for the highest number of deaths caused by such hot spells since current figures began. Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has extended its drought declaration – which was declared for North Wales and the Upper Severn last week – to cover the whole of the country, after very little rainfall and sustained high temperatures. Wales has received just 8% of its long-term average rainfall for July, and the country is on course to have its driest July since records began 190 years ago, NRW said. Half of England is officially in drought, despite a very wet winter, as an extremely dry July compounded a dry spring, and the successive heatwaves have put pressure on water resources. Fire chiefs say that wildfires are becoming a “recurring and growing feature of the risks facing our communities” in the face of a changing climate, as data showed July has been the busiest month on record, with firefighters responding to 393 wildfires across England and Wales. The number of wildfire incidents recorded this year already matches the total annual figures seen in 2021, 2023, and 2024 combined, although the number is below the same point in 2025 when long-lasting drought and heat caused severe fire risk.

Cattle drinking at a farm pond in Cardiganshire, Wales. Picture: Getty

Phil Garrigan, chairman of the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: “Wildfires are no longer isolated or seasonal events. They are becoming a recurring and growing feature of the risks facing our communities and emergency services.” He said blazes could burn for days in remote locations, challenging terrain and extreme temperatures, as he called for sustained investment in specialist training, modern equipment and research and technology to improve prevention and response. Fire chiefs are also urging people to take simple actions such as disposing of cigarettes safely, avoiding the use of disposable barbecues and taking litter home, to significantly reduce the risk of fires starting. In the latest wildfire, properties including a holiday park were evacuated and roads closed as firefighters battled a large heathland blaze on the Suffolk coast, at Dunwich Heath. Suffolk Fire and Rescue service declared a major incident, and the fire covered about 100 hectares (250 acres) on Thursday.

Smoke from a fire on the side of Bangor Mountain, in Gwynedd. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said firefighters would have all the resources they needed, and a spokesperson for energy company EDF said the fire was not affecting operations at nearby Sizewell B nuclear power stations, but they were “closely monitoring the situation”. The blaze, which is affecting National Trust and RSPB nature reserves which are home to rare birds and other important wildlife, broke out amid soaring temperatures, which reached 35.2C in Writtle, Essex, on Wednesday, marking the seventh day of 2026 which recorded a high of 35C or more. Before this year, the record was five days in which temperatures were at or above 35C, set in 1976 and matched in 2020. Temperature records have tumbled throughout the summer, with heatwaves in May and June both recording new highs for the time of year. The UK is increasingly suffering from the impact on lives, livelihoods and landscapes of extreme weather such as droughts and heatwaves fuelled by human-caused climate change, mostly as a result of burning fossil fuels. Essex Police said a man died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Frinton on Thursday. The force were contacted shortly before 2.10pm to reports that the man had been brought ashore. It said that despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wildfires burn on Hanter Hill, on the Welsh Borders near Kington, Herefordshire. Picture: Alamy

One eyewitness told the Press Association that there were around 10 emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, responding to the incident. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it “is likely that 2026 could see the highest number of heat-associated deaths on record”, surpassing the number seen in 2022 when the UKHSA started studying them. There have been almost double the number of excess deaths caused by heatwaves so far this year than all of last summer, the data shows. The new report estimates there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the heatwaves in May and June this year, with an estimated 753 deaths were associated with the May heatwave from May 24-27, and a further 2,124 with the June heatwave between June 21 and 28. An earlier, separate analysis by Imperial College London, the Met Office and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine projected 2,700 excess deaths for the two periods and said that two fifths of those deaths were because of the extra heat caused by climate change. And while temperatures are cooling off into the weekend, and forecasters are expecting some unsettled weather and rainfall next week, it is not likely to deliver the persistent, heavy rain that is needed to make up for the current shortfall. Met Office chief meteorologist Will Lang said: “While there is always the potential for periods of rain during the remainder of the summer, current forecasts do not favour the widespread, sustained rainfall that would be needed to make a significant difference to rainfall deficits that have built up over recent months. “As we move through August, there remains a tendency towards drier than average conditions, particularly in southern and eastern areas. “Meaningful recovery from prolonged dry conditions often relies on more frequent and widespread rainfall during the autumn months, when weather patterns typically become more changeable.” Some 23 million customers are under hosepipe bans, just under 1,400 businesses have had to stop abstracting water, and the dry, hot conditions have hit river flows and wildlife, crops and livestock. The harvest has come early, with some crops such as cereals experiencing poorer yields, livestock farmers are using winter feed for livestock as a result of poor grass growth, and even those with on-farm reservoirs are likely to run out of supply during August in areas in drought. And there are warnings that the hard-baked earth will cause issues with harvesting crops such as potatoes and carrots. Farmers are calling for efforts to make agriculture more resilient to climate change, including making it easier to build on-farm reservoirs and flexible abstraction licences so farmers can take and store water when it rains.

A major wildfire breaks out on Hanter Hill, on the Welsh Borders near Kington, Herefordshire. Picture: Alamy