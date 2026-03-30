The UK is set for a wet and windy Easter weekend following a week of unsettled weather.

The far north will feel cooler, where it will also be windy.

There'll be highs of 16-17°C possible in the south, and temperatures in the low to mid-teens elsewhere.

Before then, temperatures will be milder on Tuesday in what is expected to be the warmest day of the week.

The Met Office is forecasting that the week will turn unsettled by the weekend, with a likelihood of wet and windy weather in some areas of the country during Easter.

Wednesday will bring bands of rain over northern Scotland, moving south and eastwards across the day before easing.

It will be cooler than Tuesday.

Things will brighten up on Thursday, with a patchy frost possible in the north first thing. Cloud, rain, and stronger winds are expected to move in across parts of the north and west.

Conditions are likely to turn more unsettled as we head into the Easter weekend.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: "As we head into Good Friday and Easter Saturday, the weather is expected to turn more unsettled, with spells of rain at times, some of which could be heavy.

"This will be followed by sunny spells and showers, with the driest conditions likely towards the southeast of the UK.

"It is also likely to become windy at times across all areas, particularly in exposed north-western locations.

"While there remains some uncertainty in the detail at this point in time, there is a strong signal for wet and windy conditions to continue into the Easter Weekend."