A number of homes and businesses, including campsites and ski resorts in the Glenmore Forest Park area, have been evacuated.

The wildfire led to people being evacuated from the Glenmore area. Picture: Shutterstock

By Flaminia Luck

Firefighters are spending a third day tackling a major wildfire which has led to evacuations in the Cairngorms.

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The fire started in heathland at Ryvoan Bothy, near Nethy Bridge, late on Wednesday morning and spread to cover an area of around six kilometres by Thursday afternoon. A number of homes and businesses, including campsites and ski resorts in the Glenmore Forest Park area, have been closed and evacuated as a safety precaution. Firefighters worked through the night on Thursday tackling the blaze and six fire engines and specialist resources remained at the scene on Friday morning. There have been no reports of any casualties.

Cairngorms viewed from Nethy Bridge area, Aviemore, UK. Picture: Alamy

A satellite image shows smoke from a wildfire in Cairngorms National Park, Scotland. Picture: Planet Labs PBC/Reuters

Firefighters say they are facing a “protracted incident” as they seek to prevent the flames spreading to other areas, but that they have “adequate resources” to deal with the incident. Scotland’s Justice Secretary Neil Gray, who has responsibility for resilience within his portfolio, said on Thursday that the fire has been contained. He said: “This wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park is currently contained thanks to the exceptional work of firefighters who have been on the scene since Wednesday morning. “Public safety is the priority, which is why the decision to evacuate a campsite and various properties has been taken as a precautionary measure. “I want to thank the firefighters, police, land managers, volunteers and all partners who are doing an outstanding job keeping people, property and the natural environment as safe as possible. “The Scottish Government continues to monitor the situation closely and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed they have adequate resources committed to this incident.”

A very high wildfire risk is forecast across central highlands, southern and eastern Scotland this week and into the weekend.



If you're enjoying the warmer weather, please do so responsibly.



Learn more - https://t.co/jQox0QtbkI pic.twitter.com/rwtoU1aQv2 — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service – Your Safety (@SFRSYourSafety) July 16, 2026

Lynne Gow, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) area commander based in the Highlands said: “I would agree that we have adequate resources. We’re absolutely certain of our practical plan here.” The RSPB said approximately 300 hectares of land have been burnt so far. The charity said 27 of its staff and volunteers were out helping fight the blaze earlier in the week, using equipment including all-terrain vehicles with water bowsers, backpack hoses and shovels. A strict cordon remains in place and people have been warned not to travel to the area or attempt to access Glenmore Forest Park, Loch Morlich or the surrounding area while firefighting operations are ongoing. SFRS deputy assistant chief officer Ian McMeekin said: “This remains a protracted incident, and I want to thank our firefighters for their continued commitment and determination in challenging conditions. “I would also like to thank our partner agencies, landowners and local organisations whose support has been invaluable throughout this response. “The safety of our communities remains our priority, and we will continue to assess the need for any further evacuations alongside multi-agency partners as the incident progresses. “The wildfire risk across Scotland remains high. “We are asking everyone to follow the advice in place, stay away from the affected area and help reduce the risk of further wildfires while our crews continue their work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

Flames and smoke from a wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Alamy