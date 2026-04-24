The weather forecast for the London Marathon 2026, the pollen levels and what it is the best weather for running?

It is set to be another sunny marathon. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Runners are set to enjoy some ideal running conditions for the 2026 TCS London Marathon, with sun and temperatures of 12C being forecast by the Met Office.

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The good news for the 50,000 plus taking part is that temperatures will not exceed 19C at any point, and will be much cooler than the 22C felt last year. The 26.2 mile event will begin on Sunday, April 26, from 8.50am for elite wheelchair races, from 9.05am for elite women, and from 9.35 for the elite men and masses - with waves being started through to 11.30am. It means that racing will be continuing into the early afternoon, with the final finishers not crossing the line until around 3pm, when the weather might be warming up - but thankfully for most it is not set to be too warm to run. "Low cloud and fog patches in the east will again clear by mid-morning," the Met Office said. "[It will be] a dry day with sunny spells then follows, although cloudier in the northeast. Feeling warm for most." The marathon begins in Blackheath and finishes at the Mall, next to Buckingham Palace in central London.

Finishers crossing the line in 2025. Picture: Alamy