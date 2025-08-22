Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “High pressure over the UK this weekend and into Monday will help to keep any more persistent rain offshore and will bring a good deal of dry, fine and settled weather.

The Met Office forecasts a "warming trend to come" as temperatures rise throughout the weekend, peaking on Tuesday with parts of southern England basking in 28C temperatures.

Temperatures could hit the high 20s in parts of the UK on Bank Holiday Monday, despite fears Hurricane Erin would bring a wave of rain and wind to the long weekend.

“Cloud amounts are the main variable through the weekend and could impact how warm it feels for some. Eastern areas may still feel rather chilly on Saturday under cloud cover, but temperatures are generally on the rise through the weekend, possibly peaking around 28C in some parts of southern and central England on Monday.

“For those who do see rainfall this weekend, most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and northern England on Saturday and western parts of Scotland on Sunday, any rain will be fairly short-lived and is unlikely to be heavy.”

Despite the warm Bank Holiday weather, rain is expected as we near the end of August.

This band of rain will likely be caused by the remnants of Hurricane Erin, which swept the Atlantic earlier this week.

The Met Office said: “There’s still a lot to work out in terms of the exact track and position of what will become Ex-Hurricane Erin.

“This system should have undergone its transition into an ex-hurricane by the time it reaches the mid-Atlantic, and it will continue to weaken as a broad low pressure system as it then drifts towards the UK. This will displace our current settled weather, bringing spells of rain and perhaps strong winds in places by the middle of next week.

“Tuesday is when we’re likely to see the start of this influence, with a band of rain pushing from west to east over the UK.

Rainfall could be heavy for a time in parts of the west, though it’s too early to be precise with details on this.”