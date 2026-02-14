Sunshine forecast for most of UK before new weather warnings to bring snow and ice
Sunshine is forecast for most of the UK on Saturday before new weather warnings for snow and ice come into force.
Listen to this article
Saturday will be a sunny and cold day for most as Arctic maritime air sweeps across the country, the Met Office has said.
A series of warnings expired on Saturday morning, but fresh warnings for snow and ice will come into force later in the day.
A yellow warning for snow and ice stretching from Derby to Scotland will come into force at 9pm and will run until 10am on Sunday.
The Met Office said snow in these areas might be "heavy at times", adding that this could cause "some disruption to travel".
They said "accumulations of 1-3cm (of snow) will be possible at low levels, with 3-7cm possible above about 150m elevation, and perhaps 10-15cm above 400m".
Read more: 'Dehydrated' Lidl worker sacked after drinking 17p bottle of water while working at checkout, tribunal hears
Read more: The dating apps are a wasteland... But I’m still not joining a run club this Valentine’s Day
Meanwhile, another yellow snow and ice warning will come into force in parts of Northern Ireland at 5pm on Saturday until 10pm.
The warning says that 2-4cm of snow could fall above 200m, affecting the Glenshane Pass for a time.
The Environment Agency has urged the public to remain vigilant amid the ongoing flood risk.
On Saturday morning there were 77 flood warnings and 160 flood alerts in place.
Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said more than 24,000 homes and business have been protected but about 330 have been flooded.