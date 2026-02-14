Sunshine is forecast for most of the UK on Saturday before new weather warnings for snow and ice come into force.

Saturday will be a sunny and cold day for most as Arctic maritime air sweeps across the country, the Met Office has said.

A series of warnings expired on Saturday morning, but fresh warnings for snow and ice will come into force later in the day.

A yellow warning for snow and ice stretching from Derby to Scotland will come into force at 9pm and will run until 10am on Sunday.

The Met Office said snow in these areas might be "heavy at times", adding that this could cause "some disruption to travel".

They said "accumulations of 1-3cm (of snow) will be possible at low levels, with 3-7cm possible above about 150m elevation, and perhaps 10-15cm above 400m".