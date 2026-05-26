Aidan, 9, enjoys the hot weather in the open-air pool at Letchworth Lido in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An amber heat health alert in place in several regions in England has been extended by 24 hours, health officials have said.

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The yellow alert issued for the South West has also been escalated to amber. The UK Health Security Agency said amber alerts for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands and the East of England will remain in place until 5pm on Thursday May 28, along with yellow alerts for the North West and North East. The alerts had previously been in place until 5pm on Wednesday May 27. Meanwhile, the hottest May temperature could be broken again on Tuesday with highs of 35C forecast across large swathes of southern England and Wales – which could even creep up to 36C, the Met Office said, although this could be reduced by the storms. The country also experienced a “tropical night” as the record for the warmest minimum temperature for May was broken for the second consecutive day.

UK Experiences First Heatwave Of 2026 On May Bank Holiday Weekend. Picture: Getty

Young children and their family members take a dip in the sea on Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth. Picture: Getty

Crowds of families and sunbathers flock to the packed beach at the picturesque seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

Thunderstorm warnings are in place for much of England on what could be the hottest May day since records began. A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of the South West, West Midlands, East Midlands and East of England between 3pm and 10pm on Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds are expected, the Met Office said, while there is potential for 30mm of rain in less than an hour.

Bank holiday Monday was a record breaking day



🌡️ Hottest UK day in May on record - 34.8°C at Kew Gardens



🌡️ Highest daily UK minimum temperature on record for May - 19.4°C at Kenley Airfield



🌡️ Hottest day in May on record for Wales - 32.2°C at Hawarden



🌡️ Hottest UK Bank… pic.twitter.com/fU03BpMg7Z — Met Office (@metoffice) May 25, 2026

To qualify as a heatwave, temperatures must meet or surpass a specific threshold for three consecutive days. The highest heatwave threshold in the UK at this time of year is 28C, which applies to London and areas north of the capital towards Cambridgeshire. Temperatures will start to gradually decline from the middle of the week but it will still be largely dry with sunny spells. Many will still experience temperatures in the high 20s. However, they will lower by around 10C in eastern areas as a brisk easterly wind develops.

Heatwave sunset seen from top of Greenwich Park. Picture: Alamy

Crowds flocked to enjoy the sun on south London's Clapham Common. Picture: Alamy

Heatwave sunset in Minster on Sea, Kent. Picture: Alamy