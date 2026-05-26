Amber heat alert issued for parts of England extended by 24 hours - as record May temperature could be broken again
An amber heat health alert in place in several regions in England has been extended by 24 hours, health officials have said.
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The yellow alert issued for the South West has also been escalated to amber.
The UK Health Security Agency said amber alerts for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands and the East of England will remain in place until 5pm on Thursday May 28, along with yellow alerts for the North West and North East.
The alerts had previously been in place until 5pm on Wednesday May 27.
Meanwhile, the hottest May temperature could be broken again on Tuesday with highs of 35C forecast across large swathes of southern England and Wales – which could even creep up to 36C, the Met Office said, although this could be reduced by the storms.
The country also experienced a “tropical night” as the record for the warmest minimum temperature for May was broken for the second consecutive day.
Thunderstorm warnings are in place for much of England on what could be the hottest May day since records began.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of the South West, West Midlands, East Midlands and East of England between 3pm and 10pm on Tuesday.
Isolated thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds are expected, the Met Office said, while there is potential for 30mm of rain in less than an hour.
Bank holiday Monday was a record breaking day— Met Office (@metoffice) May 25, 2026
🌡️ Hottest UK day in May on record - 34.8°C at Kew Gardens
🌡️ Highest daily UK minimum temperature on record for May - 19.4°C at Kenley Airfield
🌡️ Hottest day in May on record for Wales - 32.2°C at Hawarden
🌡️ Hottest UK Bank… pic.twitter.com/fU03BpMg7Z
To qualify as a heatwave, temperatures must meet or surpass a specific threshold for three consecutive days.
The highest heatwave threshold in the UK at this time of year is 28C, which applies to London and areas north of the capital towards Cambridgeshire.
Temperatures will start to gradually decline from the middle of the week but it will still be largely dry with sunny spells.
Many will still experience temperatures in the high 20s.
However, they will lower by around 10C in eastern areas as a brisk easterly wind develops.
Amid the bank holiday heat, firefighters worked through the night to tackle a grass fire near Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh as temperatures in the city hit 25C.
Clouds of smoke were seen rising from the area around the natural landmark and local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution.
On Monday, a 13-year-old boy also died after getting into difficulty in a West Yorkshire reservoir.
West Yorkshire Police said the teenage boy was pulled from the water and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, the AA warned that the interior of vehicles can reach 60C on a day when the outside temperature is 27C.
The heat is considered to be dangerous for some vulnerable groups including older adults as their bodies struggle to regulate temperature.
Age UK recommended staying inside during the hottest hours of the day, between 11am and 3pm, and having regular cold baths or showers.