The UK Health Security Agency has issued heat-health alerts for 8 regions of England, warning that rising temperatures this week may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups.

People look out from a viewpoint at Newlands Corner, near Guildford. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Parts of England are to be hit with an amber heat health alert by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as the country faces a possible fifth heatwave.

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The alerts will be in place for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London regions from 9 am on Monday until 9 am on Wednesday, 5 August. The North West, Yorkshire and The Humber, the West Midlands and South West will be under a yellow alert during the same period. It follows the driest July on record, with temperatures on most days due to hover in the mid to late twenties with no sign of cloudy weather. Read More: Two dead after firefighting helicopters collide over Greek capital as wildfires rage across Europe Read More: Excess deaths caused by heatwaves this year 'nearly double' 2025 figure

The heatwave turns green fields golden in Shropshire. Picture: Getty

On Saturday, the Met predicted highs of 28C on Sunday, 32C on Monday, and 28C on Tuesday. With three or more consecutive days of temperatures at or above 28C, this qualifies as a heatwave. According to UKHSA, an amber Heat Health alert means there may be an increase in health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups, those aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions. "We are urging health and social care services in affected regions to ensure they are prepared, and reminding people to look out for elderly relatives, neighbours, and those with underlying health conditions, making sure they are aware of the forecast and following the necessary advice," said Polly Ashmore, Acting Consultant in Public Health at UKHSA. "Simple steps such as staying hydrated, avoiding the sun during the hottest part of the day, and keeping your home cool are some of the key ways to help keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather," she added.

People sitting on deckchairs at Bletchley Park. Picture: Alamy

Last week, a new report by UKHSA found that there have been almost double the number of excess deaths caused by heatwaves so far this year than in last summer. It estimated that there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the heatwaves in May and June this year, and an estimated 753 deaths associated with the May heatwave from May 24-27. A further 2,124 were reported during the June heatwave between June 21 and 28. On Wednesday, UKHSA identified four areas in England that will be subject to its "amber" heat warnings this week. The government body gave the more severe warnings to London, the South East, the East of England, and the East Midlands, while other parts of the country have less severe "green" and "yellow" alerts. UKHSA guidance on staying safe in hot weather is available online with tips on keeping yourself and others safe during periods of hotter weather,