A man sunbathes in Broadstairs, Kent. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Amber and yellow heat-health alerts are in place as the UK experiences its third heatwave of the year so far.

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Forecasters reckon this heatwave will last longer than the one in June. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s Celsius across much of southern England from the start of the week, with some locations potentially reaching 34-35°C later in the week. The Midlands, eastern and southern England are under amber heat-health alerts by the UK Health Security Agency until 9pm on Sunday while yellow heat health alerts are in force across northern England for the same period. While temperatures are not expected to reach as far as last month's record-breaking highs, many places are likely to experience several consecutive days of hot weather.

🟠⚠️ An Amber Heat-Health Alert has been issued across the Midlands and southern England, with a Yellow Heat-Health Alert in place across Yorkshire and northern England. These alerts will be in place until Sunday 12 July. pic.twitter.com/lyUpd4SJgj — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) July 6, 2026

Significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among the vulnerable, those aged 65 and over or those with health conditions. People are also reminded to stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and keep out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Read more: Farage vs Count Binface? Parties rule out standing against Nigel in Clacton by-election 'circus' Read more: Pictured: IT expert whose wife and two children were murdered at £1.3m mansion - as international hunt for suspect continues

Visitors at the Crich village fete . Picture: Alamy

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates said: “Parts of the UK are entering heatwave conditions: the third heatwave in the UK so far this year. However, unlike the May and June heatwaves, we are not expecting this heatwave to be record-breaking. "Temperatures this week are not expected to reach the highs we witnessed last month, though parts of southern England in particular are likely to see several days in the low 30s Celsius, and a few places could reach 34-35°C later this week. "Night-time temperatures again will not be as high as what we experienced in June, though some larger urban areas are likely to remain in the high teens Celsius overnight, especially later in the week, and there is a chance that a tropical night (where temperatures do not fall below 20°C) may be recorded in a few places. “Much of England and Wales will be hot, and the heat will extend to parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland too, though here peak temperatures are more likely to be in the upper 20s Celsius. With high UV and high temperatures, people should take the usual precautions with the heat and the sun.”

As high pressure shifts, the warmest weather will move westwards



Brisk easterly winds also develop, bringing cooler conditions in the south and east



Strong winds at times around southern coasts can create hazards in the water, so stay safe if you're heading to the beach 🌊 pic.twitter.com/uUfP9Tyfzy — Met Office (@metoffice) July 8, 2026

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "Sustained periods of warm weather can result in serious negative health outcomes across the population, so it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun. "Based on the current forecast, we don’t currently expect the health impacts to be as high as the heatwave we saw at the end of June but older adults and those with pre-existing conditions are still at risk.

People enjoy the sunny day at the water and on the beach in Broadstairs. Picture: Getty

"If you have friends, family, or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecast and are following the necessary advice. "Simple steps such as staying hydrated, avoiding the sun during the hottest part of the day, and keeping your home cool are effective ways to help keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather."