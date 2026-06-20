Locals enjoy a melting hot afternoon on Hive beach, Dorset. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The Met Office has extended its Amber Extreme Heat Warning for most of southern England and south-east Wales to now include parts of eastern Wales and much of the Midlands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The meteorological service said the hot spell through Monday and Tuesday will likely lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. They added very high temperatures, accompanied by high humidity, are expected on Monday and especially Tuesday. In addition to high daytime maxima, temperatures overnight will remain very warm, especially in larger urban areas. Temperatures could reach the low to mid-30s on Monday and into the mid-30s Celsius more widely on Tuesday while overnight some places, particularly in urban areas, may see temperatures remain above 20 Celsius. The warning, which differs from amber heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), comes as another heatwave is expected to sweep parts of the UK during the weekend and early next week.

When is the heat expected? The warning currently covers the whole of Monday and Tuesday and is expected to be updated as the week progresses. Peak temperatures are forecast to reach 35°C on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is also growing confidence that the current UK June temperature record of 35.6°C, recorded in Southampton in June 1976, could be broken.

Spectators cool down with hand fans on day two of The Championships Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Impacts of the heat The Amber Extreme Heat Warning highlights potential health impacts for vulnerable people, as well as heat-related issues affecting the wider population and sectors including transport, energy and water supply. There is also an increased likelihood of water-related incidents, as more people visit beaches, rivers and lakes during the hot weather. The exception to the hot conditions will be further north-west, where temperatures are expected to remain closer to average through the weekend. More unsettled weather is also forecast to return there from Tuesday.

African Plume Brings Warm Weather To The UK. Picture: Getty

How long will the heatwave last? High temperatures are expected to persist throughout much of next week, particularly across south-east England. There remains some uncertainty over how long the hottest conditions will continue, as increasing cloud cover and the risk of thunderstorms could affect temperatures. Forecast confidence is expected to improve closer to the time, and further weather warnings may be issued if necessary. Further north-west, conditions are expected to be cooler and cloudier, with occasional spells of light rain moving through at times.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning UPDATED ⚠️⚠️



Extreme heat across parts of England and Wales



Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 June



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qjNu88R6uB — Met Office (@metoffice) June 20, 2026