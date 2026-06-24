By Fraser Knight

The Mayor of London wants maximum temperature limits to be introduced in offices, as he describes ‘biblical’ weather events as now being an annual occurrence.

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Speaking to LBC, Sir Sadiq Khan said employers and school leaders should be “pragmatic” about whether they stay open or close, when they consider how well the temperature can be controlled. A heat dome across Western Europe has set up the UK to see record-high temperatures, potentially up to 40 degrees. When asked directly if there should be a limit for how hot classrooms and workplaces get, before they close, Sir Sadiq told LBC: “I think there should be - both minimum and maximum. LIVE: Tourist attractions shut down in extreme heat, more than 1,000 schools shut and red weather alert extended Read more: Passengers stranded for hours on 'oven' train with no A/C in 37C heat

“Sometimes in winter months schools and workplaces shouldn’t be too cold just as in summer they shouldn’t be too hot. “I think it’s really important for each individual employer and headteacher to make a common-sense decision based on what’s right for them. “For some children at school today, though, it’s probably cooler than their home and that’s why it’s really important to be pragmatic and dextrous when it comes to these sorts of decisions.” Hundreds of schools announced they’d remain closed this week, during the heatwave while others have encouraged parents to pick their children up early. Tourist attractions have also shut their doors to visitors or cancelled events, including Tower Bridge, the Cutty Sark and Changing of the Guard in London. Yesterday, the head of the United Nations warned that “London is cooking”, as he again said action was needed to tackle climate change, during a speech in the capital. Antonio Guterres said: "Climate chaos is accelerating before our eyes. “We have just lived through the 11 hottest years ever recorded and today this city and far beyond is experiencing the hottest day of the year with higher temperatures to come. “London isn’t just calling, it’s cooking. Around the world climate disasters are becoming more frequent, more destructive and more costly.

A rare red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Alamy