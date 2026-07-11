UK Heatwave: London 26 June 2026 Pedestrians brave the sweltering conditions on Westminster Bridge. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Yellow and amber heat health alerts have been extended amid a heatwave across the UK looks set to continue as 2026 became the first year to record temperatures of 35C on six separate days.

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Emergency services have warned of “extreme” wildfire risks over the weekend. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged people not to use disposable barbecues over the weekend over fears of the dry heat leading to fires. The Metropolitan Police is worried about excessive calls, with England set to play Norway in a quarter-final of the Fifa World Cup on Saturday night. The Met has urged people to avoid getting in touch for non-emergencies amid a surge in 999 calls during the hot weather.

Amber heat health alerts were issued for the West Midlands and the South West, from 9am on Sunday until 9pm on Wednesday. This means significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over, or with health conditions. Yellow heat health alerts were posted for the East Midlands, the North West, the South East, the East of England and London, and will also be in place from 9am on Sunday until 9pm on Wednesday. The UKHSA said similar significant impacts are possible across these areas, and warned of a potential increase in water-related incidents across England, including risks from cold water shock and drowning.

The seaside resort of Lyme Regis is packed with visitors soaking up the hot. Picture: Alamy

Met Office deputy chief forecaster David Hayter, said: “Areas of central and southern England and Wales are expected to see several more consecutive days of temperatures above 30C. “While temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-30s through the weekend, the focus of the heat will gradually shift towards western parts of the UK. “This will also bring some slightly cooler and cloudier conditions to eastern coastal areas than of recent days. It will also turn windier across southern areas, bringing breezier conditions, especially along coasts and headlands. “The main exception to the largely dry and sunny conditions is northern Scotland, where a cold front is bringing rain, cloud and some heavy downpours on Friday. But conditions are expected to improve over the weekend. “There is a possible increase in thunderstorms from Monday in parts of the south, however most areas will remain dry, sunny and very warm into the coming week.”

Heatwave sunset from top of Greenwich Park. Picture: Alamy