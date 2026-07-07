A man relaxes in the sunshine in Folkestone, Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The UK has entered its third heatwave in as many months, with temperatures expected to climb as high as 35C in some areas later this week, the Met Office has said.

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South east England has now officially met the heatwave criteria, after three days of temperatures above 28C, according to the forecaster. Temperatures are set to continue to rise across the UK throughout the week, and more regions are likely to reach their local heatwave thresholds, it added. Parts of southern England could see temperature highs of about 32C on Tuesday, rising to 33C on Wednesday and 34C on Thursday, with the highest readings of 35C forecast for isolated areas on Friday and Saturday. On Monday, the highest temperature was recorded as 34C in Teddington, south-west London, the Met Office said.

People enjoying the warm weather while on the River Cam in Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

While southern areas are set to face increasingly hot conditions from Monday evening, a north-south divide will persist through the first half of the week, according to the forecaster. Scotland should see stronger winds and outbreaks of rain on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining generally closer to the average for this time of the year. But, by the weekend, the warm air is forecast to reach northern parts of the UK, and conditions are set to become increasingly humid, with a growing risk of showers or isolated thunderstorms. Read more: Two thirds of people struggled to sleep in June’s record-breaking heatwave, new polling shows Read more: Female Monaco bomb suspect with snake tattoo 'found shot dead in Ukraine'

Families and groups gather on the riverbank near Wallingford Bridge. Picture: Alamy

Early next week, temperatures are likely to fall slightly, though many areas will stay dry and warm, the Met Office said. Its deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said people should “take the usual precautions with the heat and the sun”. He said: “Parts of the UK are entering heatwave conditions: the third heatwave in the UK so far this year. “However, unlike the May and June heatwaves, we are not expecting this heatwave to be record-breaking. “Temperatures this week are not expected to reach the highs we witnessed last month, though parts of southern England in particular are likely to see several days in the low 30s, and a few places could reach 34-35C later this week.”

🟠⚠️ An Amber Heat-Health Alert has been issued across the Midlands and southern England, with a Yellow Heat-Health Alert in place across Yorkshire and northern England. These alerts will be in place until Sunday 12 July. pic.twitter.com/lyUpd4SJgj — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) July 6, 2026

Amber heat health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the Midlands and southern England, from 9am on Wednesday until 9pm on Sunday. This means significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. Yellow heat health alerts have also been issued by the agency for Yorkshire and northern England, also between 9am on Wednesday to 9pm on Sunday. The UKHSA said similar significant impacts are possible across these areas, and warned of a potential increase in water-related incidents across England, including risks from cold water shock and drowning.

Tennis spectators brave the sweltering heat on day 8 of Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office also warned England could experience “tropical nights” later this week, where temperatures will not fall below 20C. Earlier, polling showed that two thirds of people struggled to sleep in June’s record-breaking heatwave, while someone felt unwell in nearly a quarter of families. National Rail Enquiries has urged train passengers to check for updates over the coming days because of the heatwave. Vehicle breakdown rescue companies are also likely to be busier than usual because of the high temperatures. Drivers are advised to carry plenty of water and conduct essential vehicle checks before setting off, particularly tyre pressures and their levels of coolant and oil.

With more hot weather in the forecast follow @UKHSA advice to stay safe in the heat:



👉Drink lots of water

👉Apply sun cream generously!

👉Find shade where you can

👉Look out for vulnerable friends and neighbours



More tips for keeping cool https://t.co/2l1osxn6cJ#WeatherReady — Met Office (@metoffice) July 6, 2026