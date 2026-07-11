The smouldering remains of a wild fire at Tintwistle Moor above Woodhead Road on in Glossop, England. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The heatwave across the UK looks set to continue as 2026 became the first year to record temperatures of 35C on six separate days, and emergency services warn of “extreme” wildfire risks over the weekend.

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The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged people not to use disposable barbecues over the weekend over fears of the dry heat leading to fires. The Metropolitan Police is worried about excessive calls, with England set to play Norway in a quarter-final of the Fifa World Cup on Saturday night. The Met has urged people to avoid getting in touch for non-emergencies amid a surge in 999 calls during the hot weather. Forecasters have said areas of England and Wales will continue to exceed 30C throughout the weekend and into next week. Saturday is expected to see highs of 32-34C in Wales and south-west England, the Met Office has said. Amber and yellow heat health alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency will remain in place across large parts of England until Sunday. The Met has warned of possible thunderstorms from Monday in parts of the south, but overall another very dry week to come.

Wildfire risk is high this weekend. ⚠️



If you're visiting the countryside, please follow this advice:



🔥 Pack a picnic, instead of a BBQ

🎒 Take your rubbish home - glass starts fires, rubbish fuels a fire

📞 If you see a fire unattended, get to a safe place and call 999. pic.twitter.com/PLaaiecalV — Natural England (@NaturalEngland) July 10, 2026

Met Office deputy chief forecaster David Hayter, said: “Areas of central and southern England and Wales are expected to see several more consecutive days of temperatures above 30C. “While temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-30s through the weekend, the focus of the heat will gradually shift towards western parts of the UK. “This will also bring some slightly cooler and cloudier conditions to eastern coastal areas than of recent days. It will also turn windier across southern areas, bringing breezier conditions, especially along coasts and headlands. “The main exception to the largely dry and sunny conditions is northern Scotland, where a cold front is bringing rain, cloud and some heavy downpours on Friday. But conditions are expected to improve over the weekend. “There is a possible increase in thunderstorms from Monday in parts of the south, however most areas will remain dry, sunny and very warm into the coming week.” Read more: At least 12 dead including 'four Brits' as wildfire rips through region of southern Spain popular with tourists and expats Read more: Record for most 35C days in a year broken as UK swelters through third heatwave

People enjoy another hot day while watching Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office announced the new records after temperatures peaked at 35.2C at Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire, on Friday afternoon. Later in the evening, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue (DFR) confirmed that it was currently fighting two wildfires in the area. The force reported that it was dealing with a moorland fire near Arnfield Farm in Glossop, and a separate ongoing fire in Tintwistle Moor. Friday night also saw a “trackside” blaze involving shrubbery at Stratford Station in London at around 7pm, causing rail line closures.

An 'extreme' risk of wildfires is in place for London this weekend ⚠️



Help prevent wildfires by avoiding using disposable BBQs in parks & open spaces, taking rubbish home with you if no bins are available and disposing of cigarettes carefully. pic.twitter.com/hcgVeVjLLS — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2026

LFB reported that the fire was under control at around 9.30pm, and has used the incident to reiterate the risk of wildfires during the heatwave this weekend. The brigade said that the latest assessments show the risk in London will grow from “elevated” to “extreme” from Saturday to Monday, driven by factors like prolonged dry weather, heat and wind speed. LFB assistant commissioner Tom Goodall said: “We want everyone across the city to enjoy the continuing heatwave but this must be done responsibly. Derbyshire Constabulary announced that the body of an 18-year-old man has been recovered from the water near the weir at the Darley Abbey Mills complex after two teenagers got into difficulty. The former 35C on separate days record was held by 1976 and 2020 during which five days were recorded with temperatures over 35C. 2026 has also become the first year to see temperatures of 35C or higher in three calendar months – and broke the record for most temperatures of 34C or higher, with nine so far this summer. Water firms have also announced hosepipe bans for the east of England, Cambridge, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and areas of Kent.

A woman sunbathes at the beach in Exmouth. Picture: Getty

Strain on water supplies has intensified after the successive heatwaves followed a record warm spring for England and Wales. It comes as the UK faces growing pressure on its water system as human-driven climate change disrupts rainfall patterns and drives more extreme weather events. This has been compounded by population increases as well as years of under-investment in infrastructure putting further strain on the system, including no new reservoirs being built in 30 years and leaking pipes. Hosepipe restrictions came into force on Friday for about one million Southern Water customers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Last night, parts of southeast England recorded a tropical night, where temperatures remained above 20°C



Tonight, attention turns to western regions to potentially experience this 🌴 pic.twitter.com/kU9HVN6Q9i — Met Office (@metoffice) July 10, 2026