Brits have been told to brace for heavy rain this week as temperatures fall sharply.

Monday will see frequent showers across England and Wales, including some heavy rain, with hail and thunder also expected in some areas.

The rainy conditions are expected to continue through this evening and overnight, though becoming increasingly confined to western areas, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday is forecast to be another mixed day, with sunny spells and blustery showers for most, with rain most frequent in the north and west.

By Wednesday it should be a drier day for many, but it will not last long, as Thursday is expected to see more wet and windy conditions developing.

