Brits brace for heavy rain this week as temperatures plunge
The Met Office has warned wet and rainy conditions are expected through much of the week
Brits have been told to brace for heavy rain this week as temperatures fall sharply.
Monday will see frequent showers across England and Wales, including some heavy rain, with hail and thunder also expected in some areas.
The rainy conditions are expected to continue through this evening and overnight, though becoming increasingly confined to western areas, according to the Met Office.
Tuesday is forecast to be another mixed day, with sunny spells and blustery showers for most, with rain most frequent in the north and west.
By Wednesday it should be a drier day for many, but it will not last long, as Thursday is expected to see more wet and windy conditions developing.
The Met Office has warned it is likely to stay windy on Friday, with rain showers developing into heavy showers.
By Friday the temperature is expected to fall as an area of low pressure clears into the North Sea.
Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, and strong winds will likely ease through Friday as the low continues to move eastwards.
This will leave a colder northerly flow for a time at the weekend which will be showery around the coasts but with sunny spells inland.
Into the following week, conditions are expected to be changeable with showers or longer spells of rain across many parts of the UK, says the Met Office.