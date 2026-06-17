Brits are set to bask in balmy temperatures this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Brits are set to bask in balmy temperatures as heatwave conditions are forecast for parts of the UK this weekend - with some areas set to be hotter than Barbados.

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Temperatures are expected to climb steadily into the high 20s across the country later this week, and 30C could be reached in southern parts of England by Friday, the Met Office said. Some areas in the south and south-east of England are likely to see heatwave criteria met by Saturday and more widely on Sunday, as 32C could be hit in the warmest locations. According to the Met Office, a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

People enjoy the sunshine and the warm weather in St James's Park in central London. Picture: Getty

The threshold varies in each county, between 25C across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of the south-west of England, and 28C in London and its surrounding counties. The eastern Caribbean island of Barbados is set to see temperatures fluctuate between 26C and 30C on Sunday, according to the forecaster. The south and south-east of England could get even hotter on Monday, potentially reaching 33C in some areas, the Met office said.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s Celsius quite widely, with the potential for 32°C to be reached in the south of England on Sunday and potentially even higher temperatures on Monday.



Find out more in our latest news release: https://t.co/GcIx7pCveD pic.twitter.com/JVUR6xpfGN — Met Office (@metoffice) June 17, 2026

Alongside the warmth later this week, there will be spells of rain, especially across northern and western areas, and a slight chance of thunderstorms across south-eastern England. A yellow heat health alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the East Midlands, the East of England, London and the south-east of England from 3pm on Wednesday, and will remain in place until 8pm on Monday June 22.

Crowded beach in Bournemouth on hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

According to the UKHSA website, a yellow heat health alert means there is likely to be a “greater risk to life of vulnerable people” and an “increased use of healthcare services” by this same demographic. There is also an “increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm” and a likely rise in water‑related incidents, including “risks from cold water shock and drowning”. Gregory Wolverson, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “This week’s weather reflects a contrast we often see in summer, with more unsettled conditions passing to the north-west of the UK while heat builds in the south and east. “As we move towards the weekend, we’ll see conditions become more widely settled and temperatures rise all round. “Many parts of southern and eastern England are likely to see temperatures high enough to meet heatwave thresholds.

Dorset beach view from the top of cliff. Picture: Alamy