Temperatures could reach 27C in London and East Anglia at the end of the working week

The May Day sun rises over Coquet Island, which sits one mile off Amble on the Northumberland coast. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Parts of the UK could be hotter than Hawaii on Friday, but forecasters have warned of possible heavy rain and thunder, with more changeable weather to come over the bank holiday weekend.

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Temperatures could reach 27C in London and East Anglia at the end of the working week, the Met Office said. It would make Friday the warmest day of the year so far and hotter than Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, where highs of 26C are forecast. “We’ve got some very warm, humid air coming up from the south,” Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said. “That means we will see some very warm weather, particularly in the east and the South East. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t mean everybody’s going to get a warm, dry, beautiful day.” Read more: Solar panel installations surge to pass two million across UK for first time Read more: Charles charms Congress: King's joke-laden speech wins admirers as he warns US-UK alliance 'more important than ever'

Lovely day in St Ives Cornwall on Friday, the dark clouds giving way to what promise to be a sunny day in Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

Cloud over the central spine of the UK, from Scotland, the Pennines and into the Midlands could produce some heavy rain on Friday. "Certainly the odd rumble of thunder is possible there, particularly over the Midlands,” Mr Partridge said. Fridays highs in London and the South East will be around 10C higher than averages for the time of year, which are 15 to 17C, the Met Office said. Meanwhile, Cardiff could be warmer than Athens, where forecasters are predicting a high of 14C on Friday, which is 5C cooler than the estimated top temperatures in the Welsh capital. The warm weather still falls short of the record high in April of 29.4C, which was recorded in Camden Square, central London, in 1949, Met Office records show.

The moon is full on the 1st May with a second blue moon due on 31st May. Picture: Alamy