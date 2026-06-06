Met Office issues yellow warning for wind for parts of the UK after cold spell
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for parts of southern England.
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The broadcaster said the spell of unseasonably strong winds, moving from west to east across the far south of the UK, may cause some disruption today.
Gusts of 45-50 mph are likely widely along coasts and more generally across Cornwall, and may reach 55 mph in a few exposed spots.
They added some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also possible, there may also be a risk of power outages and some low level travel disruption.
The Met Office added: "Following wet and windy conditions overnight, a second spell of strong southwest to westerly winds is expected to arrive across western Cornwall during Saturday morning.
"These will steadily move eastwards across Cornwall, English Channel coastal districts, and the Isle of Wight, reaching Sussex by mid-afternoon.
"Winds will then begin to ease from the west."