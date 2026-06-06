The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for parts of southern England.

The broadcaster said the spell of unseasonably strong winds, moving from west to east across the far south of the UK, may cause some disruption today.

Gusts of 45-50 mph are likely widely along coasts and more generally across Cornwall, and may reach 55 mph in a few exposed spots.

They added some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also possible, there may also be a risk of power outages and some low level travel disruption.