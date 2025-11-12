Forecasters have predicted a washout start to the weekend for the south of the UK, with warnings of heavy rain and possible flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for much of Wales, the Midlands and the east of England, due to come into force at 6am on Friday and last for 24 hours.

The warning area also includes large parts of the South East and South West and, further north, Cheshire and South Yorkshire.

Forecasters predict heavy and prolonged rain which may lead to some flooding and disruption.

The Met Office warning states: "Outbreaks of rain will develop through Thursday evening and night, becoming prolonged and heavy throughout Friday, before slowly easing into Saturday morning.

"This, following recent wet weather, could lead to some surface water and river flooding impacts.