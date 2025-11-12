Washout forecast for parts of UK as heavy rain and flooding on the way
Forecasters have predicted a washout start to the weekend for the south of the UK, with warnings of heavy rain and possible flooding.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for much of Wales, the Midlands and the east of England, due to come into force at 6am on Friday and last for 24 hours.
The warning area also includes large parts of the South East and South West and, further north, Cheshire and South Yorkshire.
Forecasters predict heavy and prolonged rain which may lead to some flooding and disruption.
The Met Office warning states: "Outbreaks of rain will develop through Thursday evening and night, becoming prolonged and heavy throughout Friday, before slowly easing into Saturday morning.
"This, following recent wet weather, could lead to some surface water and river flooding impacts.
"Strong easterly winds will accompany this rain. Accumulations of 30-50mm are expected quite widely, with some places receiving 60-80mm, and potentially in excess of 100mm over east-facing hills in south-east Wales.
"Although some uncertainty exists in the areas of heaviest rainfall, impacts appear more probable across south-east Wales, the Midlands and parts of southern England."
The Environment Agency has warned local flooding is possible from rivers and surface water.
The forecast follows yellow weather warnings issued for South West England and South Wales on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.
Before you head out for lunch, be sure to check the radar - you may need your umbrella! ☔— Met Office (@metoffice) November 12, 2025
Here's the latest update 👇 pic.twitter.com/MRiACTDgie
Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said low pressure was dominating the week's weather.
He added: "There are increased sensitivities now compared to earlier in the autumn due to recent heavy rainfall events, so we are keeping a close eye on already saturated ground as this could lead to some flooding."
In the north of the country, the weather is expected to turn colder with overnight frosts expected in places from Friday to Sunday.