By Flaminia Luck

Bank holiday Monday will see a mix of sunny spells and showers that could become heavier with thunder, the Met Office said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Monday is expected to be the best weather of the long weekend, after festivalgoers braved the rain and mud in plastic ponchos on Saturday and Sunday. It comes as Bradworthy Common in Devon saw 34.2mm of rain over 12 hours on Sunday, more than a third of the average for Devon for August, according to the Met Office. And a flood warning was in place for Spadesbourne Brook at Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Sunday night, meaning flooding is expected, while 15 areas were covered by Environment Agency (EA) flood alerts, meaning floods are possible. Met Office senior operational meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “It’s another day of sunny spells and showers, a generally bright but cloudy start with sunny spells in the east, we will have some showers from the get-go in the west and they will become a bit more heavy, the odd rumble of thunder is possible.

“A drier and brighter end to the day. “Monday promises to be the best of the three days, still showers around but a lot less than what we’ve seen. “Tuesday across England and Wales promises to be reasonably fine with some lengthy sunny spells. It’s a different story across Scotland. we’ve got a band of cloud and rain. “Wednesday, it changes, it goes downhill, turning cloudy and wet during the course of Wednesday, particularly across Wales and northern England northwards.” It comes after music fans at Reading Festival donned ponchos and umbrellas, and frolicked in the mud after getting caught in downpours over the weekend. Read more: Nepal teams seek hundreds trapped in hydropower tunnels as 5,000 still missing after deadly floods Read more: Police chief 'very relieved' that Pc Harper's killers to remain behind bars

Scattered showers moving eastwards this afternoon, some heavy and perhaps thundery ☔



Turning drier and fresher in the west, with sunny spells ⛅



Cloud and rain returning to the northwest later 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/0s2Je7rraP — Met Office (@metoffice) August 31, 2026