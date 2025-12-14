By Flaminia Luck

An amber weather warning for rain remains for part of the Lake District and southern Wales, but the Met Office has reduced the warning level in southern Scotland.

Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire had been braced for amber-level rain on Sunday morning. A yellow warning for rain remains in place for the region, and across Glasgow and Scotland's west coast, north-west England including Manchester, north-west Wales, and Belfast. The amber warning for rain centred on Keswick, in Cumbria, is expected to lift at 6pm on Monday. An amber warning for South Wales stretching from east of Swansea to St David's will be in place from 3am to 9am on Monday. Communities in Cumbria have been warned they could be cut off by floodwater, and that "deep floodwater is likely, causing a danger to life". A Met Office warning said: "Totals will be highest across Cumbria where over 200mm could accumulate over 48 hours where a separate amber warning has been issued. Strong southwesterly winds are also likely at times." Flooding was anticipated in many regions due to heavy rainfall, which affected rail services on the TransPennine Express on Sunday.

Another yellow warning for rain, covering Glasgow and the west coast, was forecast to begin at noon on Sunday and to lift just before midnight, and the Met Office said that weekend accumulation could rise "to 100mm in the wettest spots". It said: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life." There is also a possibility of flooding in Dolgellau, in Wales, and in counties Armagh, Londonderry and Tyrone in Northern Ireland, where it was warned that "50mm could accumulate across higher ground". A spokesperson for the TransPennine Express said: "The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across Cumbria on Sunday 14 and Monday 15 December, with heavy rain and potential flooding. "This will affect services running between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow Central in both directions." A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A yellow weather warning for rain also remains in place until midnight tonight for much of Scotland, including central, Tayside, Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar, the Lothians and Borders and Strathclyde. "Please drive to the conditions, spray can reduce driver visibility and be aware of increased stopping distances. "In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads "Driving through areas of flooding can result in catastrophic damage to your vehicle. It may also result in the road becoming blocked with recovery required and may delay emergency services and road maintenance workers."