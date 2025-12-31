Snowfall is expected across much of the UK in a chilly start to the new year, forecasters have said.

Snow showers are forecast for large swathes as the Met Office issued new weather warnings.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across large parts of England and Wales between midnight and noon on January 2.

It could see some areas blanketed in snow up to 5cm deep, especially on higher ground in parts of North Wales and north-west England.

Separate yellow warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland between midnight and 10am on Friday, and in northern Scotland between 6am on New Year's Day and the end of Friday.