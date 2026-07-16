The UK recorded its hottest ever June temperature last month. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The strong grip of the long, hot summer is set to last for at least seven to 10 more days, forecasters have said.

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The strong grip of the long, hot summer is set to last for at least seven to 10 more days, forecasters have said. UK temperatures have topped 30C during the past 11 days and 2026 has become the first year on record to reach 35C in May, June and July, according to the Met Office. Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said: “The settled and and fine conditions people are currently enjoying looks locked in for the next seven to 10 days and is likely to remain strongly.” The thermometer hit 30.5C in Hurn, Dorset, on Wednesday and there is plenty of sunshine and dry weather ahead this weekend, although there may be a few isolated showers and a dip in temperatures. It is too soon to say whether the heatwave conditions will last beyond the next 10 days and towards the end of July. Read more: UK braced for temperatures to reach 40C as schools close and parents stay at home as rare red weather warnings take effect Read more: Extreme weather causes major disruption as Britain braces for temperatures near 40C

The warm weather is looking 'locked in', a forecaster said. Picture: Alamy

David Hayter, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Every day for the last 11 days somewhere in the UK has seen temperatures reach or exceed 30C. “The high pressure – which has brought this prolonged fine spell – will continue for the next week or so at least, but will shift enough to enable a more northerly flow that will introduce a cooler feel that will end the run of 30C days. “However, we are still likely to see some locations remain in heatwave conditions to finish the week.”He said: “July and August are the main months in the UK for heatwaves. “Having had three significant heatwaves in the UK already this year and very little rainfall for many, dry soils could provide less resistance to daytime heating, again challenging heatwave criteria into the second half of the summer.” Whether the current heatwave continues will depend on whether there are three days of temperatures above 28C in London or 25C for the rest of the country.It comes as Britons have so far coped with a sweltering summer of above-average temperatures and persistently warm nights. England has been particularly warm, with mean temperatures currently 2.4C above the average 21C that could be expected.