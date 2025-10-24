Weather warnings for heavy downpours and strong winds have been removed in some areas of the UK as Storm Benjamin moves eastwards.

The Met Office has downgraded its weather warnings as Benjamin, as named by Meteo France, pulls away from the UK.

Four yellow weather warnings were issued by the UK forecaster for much of the day on Thursday for wind and rain across southern and eastern England, parts of Wales and Yorkshire.

A warning for strong winds in East Anglia and south-east England was in place until 3pm, while a warning for heavy rain in Norfolk and Suffolk lasted until 4pm.

Winds were expected to reach 40-45mph in the affected areas, while 50-55mph winds likely along the coast.

