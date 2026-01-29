Rising floodwaters across the UK have caused widespread transport disruption after large parts of Britain faced a deluge in the wake of the storm.

Storm Chandra brings high water to the River Otter in east Devon. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the UK after Storm Chandra brought heavy rain to many areas of the country.

Heavy rain is expected to continue into Thursday, causing transport disruption and worsening flooding in some areas. The Met Office has warned that rain falling on already saturated ground following Storm Chandra could lead to further flooding, with yellow rain alerts coming into effect from 12pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday. The worst affected parts of the country are set to be south-east England and south-west England, with "danger to life" warnings in place for the Lower Stour at Iford Bridge Home Park. A separate yellow warning for Northern Ireland on Friday is forecast to bring “spells of heavy rain leading to some transport disruption and flooding in places”. Read more: Suspended pupils will be kept on school grounds in bid to stop them spending more time online Read more: Where the 102 flood warnings have been given for UK On Thursday morning, there were 76 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 180 flood alerts, where it is possible, across England. It comes a major incident was declared in Somerset on Tuesday evening, with the council stating that the risk of flooding on the Somerset Levels and Moors "remains high as rainwater moves through the system".

A car driving into floodwater in Poole. Picture: Alamy

Flooding around St Ives in Cambridgeshire after the River Great Ouse burst its banks. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said a band of rain would arrive across Cornwall on Thursday afternoon, then move northeast across the south west of England before clearing early on Friday. “The rain is only likely to last for a few hours in any one location but will be heavy at times,” a spokesperson said. “A further 10-15 mm of rain is expected fairly widely, but some locations, most likely in the south of the area, could see 20-25 mm. “The likelihood of impacts from these rainfall amounts is higher than normal due to saturated ground and ongoing flooding following Storm Chandra.”

A yellow rain alert is in place from 12pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday for parts of south-east England and south-west England. Picture: PA

It warned that flooding will be widespread on roads in the south, making journey times longer, bus and train services also likely to be affected. It added that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Here are your weather extremes for Wednesday 28th January 2026 👇 pic.twitter.com/gzDcjl4PmF — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2026

On Wednesday, there were 99 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 260 flood alerts, where it is possible, across England. In Wales, there were three flood warnings and 16 flood alerts in place, while there were eight flood warnings and eight flood alerts in place across Scotland. Katesbridge in Northern Ireland saw 103mm of rain on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

In Wales, there were three flood warnings and 16 flood alerts in place, while in Scotland there were eight flood warnings and eight flood alerts. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts are in place across the country. Picture: Getty

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for ice on Wednesday morning covering much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and southern and central Scotland. A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place for south-west England on Thursday, with the Met Office saying that further rain could bring more flooding and transport disruption. Somerset Council said on Tuesday evening that an estimated 50 properties have been affected by flooding across Ilminster, West Coker, Taunton, Mudford and West Camel.

Somerset Council said on Tuesday evening that an estimated 50 properties have been affected by flooding across Ilminster, West Coker, Taunton, Mudford and West Camel. Picture: Getty

Council leader Bill Revans said: "The decision to declare a major incident at this stage means we are well placed to respond to this ongoing situation. "Storm Chandra brought more than 50mm of rain to parts of Somerset last night, on top of already saturated land, and this has caused widespread disruption. "Please avoid travelling if you can and never attempt to drive through flood water. "The weather forecast remains challenging so we will be working with colleagues in the emergency services to ensure we are prepared should the situation continue to deteriorate." Images taken by Press Association photographers across the UK and Ireland showed search and rescue workers in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, vehicles on flooded roads in Kent and snowfall in Middleton-in-Teesdale, County Durham. Firefighters in Devon and Somerset rescued people from 25 vehicles in floodwater on Tuesday morning. A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no casualties. Axminster Fire Station posted images of multiple vehicles in floodwater on Facebook. Across south-west England there were multiple road closures because of flooding, which included the A30 in Devon between the B3174/B3180 junctions near Ottery St Mary and the B3184 for Exeter Airport. The M5 southbound between Cullompton and Exeter was closed on Wednesday morning because of flooding, as was the A303 in Somerset between the A3088 and A37 and the A1 south of Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland. In Scotland, the A82 north of Spean Bridge was closed southbound because of fallen trees, while the Bridge of Orchy on the A82 was closed to high-sided vehicles. Storm Chandra also brought disruption to other parts of the South West, the south coast, and north of England, as well as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Domestic flights were cancelled on routes serving Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Heathrow, Leeds Bradford, London City, Manchester and Southampton airports on Tuesday. Great Western Railway advised passengers not to travel between Exeter St Davids and both Okehampton and Barnstaple, with services in Somerset and Cornwall cancelled on Wednesday. ScotRail said speed restrictions were expected to remain on services between Edinburgh, Inverness and Glasgow Queen Street until 10am on Wednesday, while National Rail warned of disruptions until Friday. Storm Chandra is the latest storm to be named by the western Europe storm naming group list shared between the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.