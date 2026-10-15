The Met Office has said temperatures could hit 22C in parts of the country before dropping with overnight rural frost forecast at the weekend.

Unseasonably warm temperatures in the early 20s are forecast on Thursday across England and Wales, with rain, often heavy, edging into northern England and Wales, the forecaster said.

Friday is expected to be a day of sunny spells and showers, with temperatures back near average.

Over the weekend, it will be often sunny, although showers are possible in eastern areas, particularly from Sunday, the Met Office said.

It will feel chilly, with rural frost likely overnight and increasing amounts of cloud, according to the forecaster.

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