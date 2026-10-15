Temperatures could hit 22C in parts of UK before dropping - with overnight rural frost forecast at the weekend
It will feel chilly, with rural frost likely overnight and increasing amounts of cloud, according to the forecaster.
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The Met Office has said temperatures could hit 22C in parts of the country before dropping with overnight rural frost forecast at the weekend.
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Unseasonably warm temperatures in the early 20s are forecast on Thursday across England and Wales, with rain, often heavy, edging into northern England and Wales, the forecaster said.
Friday is expected to be a day of sunny spells and showers, with temperatures back near average.
Over the weekend, it will be often sunny, although showers are possible in eastern areas, particularly from Sunday, the Met Office said.
It will feel chilly, with rural frost likely overnight and increasing amounts of cloud, according to the forecaster.
Read more: Britain’s dry spell deepens as Yorkshire is declared in drought following record-breaking summer heat
Read more: This year’s drought will affect nature for ‘years to come’, experts warn
Ready for a taste of autumn? 🍂👇— Met Office (@metoffice) October 15, 2026
After a warm day across the south today, temperatures will dip back towards seasonal averages tomorrow as a fresher airmass moves in 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/C4zCS9Bq3a
On Monday and Tuesday, rain or showers are likely to be seen in parts of England and Wales, with southern areas more likely to see rain, the Met Office said.
Severe drought has been declared in parts of England amid concerns over dwindling reservoirs as extremely dry conditions continue.
The South East and South West have experienced their driest April to September for more than a century, affecting reservoirs in those areas, officials said.
As a result, “severe drought” – in which a lack of water affects daily life and the environment in major ways, and can have extensive, lasting effects on farming, people, communities, the economy and nature – has been declared in parts of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, East Sussex and West Sussex.