By Flaminia Luck

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in force across parts of the UK as forecasters warn of icy roads and travel disruption.

An Arctic Maritime air mass is bringing colder conditions from the north of Scotland southwards with outbreaks of rain expected early on Friday, the Met Office said. In Scotland, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued from 4pm on Thursday to midday on Friday. The Met Office said snow showers and icy roads might lead to some travel disruption, with a potential for "some slips and falls" on icy surfaces.

An Arctic blast is set to hit the UK - bringing with it snow and ice warnings. Picture: Getty

The forecaster said by Friday morning there may be 1-2cm of snow low ground while on hills above 300 metres (984ft), accumulations of 2-5cm are possible, and up to 10cm "very locally". In northern England, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued from 7pm on Thursday until midday on Friday. Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will likely lead to "icy surfaces and some travel disruption", the Met Office said. The weather is expected to stay cloudy and wet across the south on Friday, but is likely to clear later on in the day.