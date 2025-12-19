Hopes for a white Christmas are fading after weather forecasters predicted brighter conditions ahead of December 25.

Heavy downpours are expected this weekend when millions of cars are expected to hit the roads ahead of what is expected to be the busiest Christmas getaway on record.

The Met Office said heavy rain this weekend could make conditions worse in areas already at risk of flooding. On Friday afternoon, it had 36 flood warnings and 167 flood alerts in place across England.

The AA has predicted the upward trend of people going away for Christmas will continue, with 24.4 million cars expected on UK roads on Friday afternoon as schools close for the holidays.

The motoring organisation said it is likely there will be congestion around retail hotspots and motorway interchanges.

The Met Office said the heavy rain will give way to drier, brighter conditions from Christmas Eve.