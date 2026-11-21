The UK is braced for what might be the coldest night of the autumn so far, with widespread frost on the way as temperatures could drop to minus 10C.

Freezing fog may form overnight, particularly in Northern Ireland and eastern England, the Met Office said, which could cause problems for motorists on Saturday.

The national weather service said temperatures could fall to minus 9C or 10C in parts of rural Scotland overnight, which would mark the coldest night of the autumn so far.

The current low of the season is minus 8.4C, recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands overnight on Thursday.

Met Office chief forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: “Patches of freezing fog could form overnight, particularly across Northern Ireland, eastern England and around the Solway Firth, with isolated patches of dense fog possible further south.

“After a cold and frosty start on Saturday, most places will enjoy a largely dry and bright day.

“It will stay chilly, particularly in north-eastern parts of the UK, while temperatures in the South West will be closer to average.”

A yellow cold health alert is in force for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am on Tuesday.

The alert means weather conditions could lead to an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Rain is forecast for some on Sunday, with light showers in the north of England and more persistent rain expected in the South West, the Met Office said.

About a dozen flood alerts remained in place for England on Friday after a spell of wet weather and more could be issued over the weekend.

The Environment Agency said local flooding is possible from rivers and surface water in parts of England on Sunday.