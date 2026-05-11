Arctic air is to sweep the UK bringing chilly wind and rain. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Arctic air is to sweep across the UK this week as a cold snap is set to interrupt the balmy spring warmth.

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The Met Office has said the UK faces a "changeable and cool week ahead" as temperatures are expected to drop well below the mid-May average for most, especially from Wednesday. Air coming from northern Scandinavia and the Arctic circle means temperatures will be around 3-7C below average. From Monday, a band of cloud and rain will move across Wales, into the Midlands and continues southwards. Scattered showers and the potential for some heavy showers, even turning wintry over high ground, will also bring colder climes. However, with some strong spring sunshine also forecast in places it may still feel warm at times.

We've got a changeable and cool week ahead ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xZhQY2ycQD — Met Office (@metoffice) May 10, 2026

The Met Office said: "An area of low pressure in the North Sea slides a cold front southwards across the country on Monday. "This brings a band of cloud and showery rain across Wales, into the Midlands and continues southwards. Behind it, sunnier spells and a few showers." "After a chilly start, it'll still feel cool, especially when exposed to the brisk northerly wind down the east coast. "Another cold front crosses the country on Tuesday bringing further cloud and patchy rain. Still on the cool side with blustery showers later. Read more: Troubled Towie star Jake Hall 'tried to take his own life multiple times,' friends claim Read more: British passengers from rat virus cruise isolating in quarantine hospital after return from Tenerife

The cooler weather will kick in from midweek. Picture: Met Office

"Low pressure dominates on Wednesday, with the country seeing a mixture of sunshine and scattered, locally heavy, showers. "It's a similar day on Thursday with the focus for showers mainly to the east. Temperatures still below average and feeling chilly in the wind. "A calmer day on Friday with a ridge of higher pressure building in. A few showers but plenty of sunnier spells."

Elderly / Middle aged woman on a beach on a cold windy day in the UK. Picture: Alamy