Fast-flowing or deep floodwater could mean a danger to life in regions affected by heavy rains over the weekend, the Met Office has warned.

Homes and businesses in parts of northern England and southwest Scotland are likely to become flooded as "very heavy and persistent rain" is expected all day on Sunday and into Monday, the forecaster said.

A new amber alert for rain was issued on Saturday for the southwestern parts of Scotland, including Dumfries and Galloway, the Lothian borders, and Strathclyde, with some areas likely to see between 110mm and 130mm of rain.

Much of the warning area will have 50mm to 70mm of rain, but strong winds "will likely exacerbate conditions", the Met Office said.

The alert begins at midnight on Sunday and will last until 23.59pm on the same day.

An amber alert for rain has also been issued for Cumbria, starting at 6am on Sunday and lasting until 6pm on Monday.

More than 200mm of rain could accumulate in some places, particularly in the western parts of the region, the Met said.