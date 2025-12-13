'Danger to life' warning as heavy rain and floods set to hit parts of UK
Fast-flowing or deep floodwater could mean a danger to life in regions affected by heavy rains over the weekend, the Met Office has warned.
Homes and businesses in parts of northern England and southwest Scotland are likely to become flooded as "very heavy and persistent rain" is expected all day on Sunday and into Monday, the forecaster said.
A new amber alert for rain was issued on Saturday for the southwestern parts of Scotland, including Dumfries and Galloway, the Lothian borders, and Strathclyde, with some areas likely to see between 110mm and 130mm of rain.
Much of the warning area will have 50mm to 70mm of rain, but strong winds "will likely exacerbate conditions", the Met Office said.
The alert begins at midnight on Sunday and will last until 23.59pm on the same day.
An amber alert for rain has also been issued for Cumbria, starting at 6am on Sunday and lasting until 6pm on Monday.
More than 200mm of rain could accumulate in some places, particularly in the western parts of the region, the Met said.
Heavy rain is forecast from tonight through to Monday.— Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) December 13, 2025
We'll be out clearing debris screens and operating flood defences as needed.
⚠️ Please don't walk or drive through flood water. ⚠️
Get free flood warnings: https://t.co/0QvKRK5F0g pic.twitter.com/pI2ahRu59J
Those in the areas covered by the amber alerts for rain should avoid floodwater where possible. The forecaster said it is not safe to drive, walk, or swim through floodwater.
People affected by fast-flowing or deep floodwater should call 999 and wait for help, the forecaster added.
People should also prepare to avoid travelling by road as conditions are expected to become "potentially dangerous" because of flooding.
The washout will likely lead to power cuts, and some communities could be cut off because of flooded roads.
The Met Office advised residents in affected areas to prepare a flood kit, containing insurance and any other important documents, a torch and spare batteries, a first-aid kit and prescription medicines.
The kit should also contain supplies for looking after family members or pets, as well as warm and waterproof clothes, blankets, and food and water, the Met Office said.
Several yellow alerts for rain are also in place on Saturday and into Monday in parts of Scotland, the north of England, including Derbyshire, Durham and Northumberland, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Yorkshire, parts of Wales, and Northern Ireland.