Snow and ice warnings out in force as flooding expected in more than 70 areas - see full list
The yellow warning for snow and ice stretches from Derby across the majority of Scotland.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force as flooding is expected in more than 70 areas across the country.
A series of warnings expired throughout Saturday, but a snow and ice warning covers most of Scotland and large parts of England until 10am on Sunday.
The Environment Agency has urged the public to remain vigilant amid the ongoing flood risk.
On Saturday night there were 74 flood warning, meaning flooding is expected, and 163 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.
Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said that although around 330 homes and businesses had been flooded, they had managed to protect more than 24,000 others.
The Met Office said snow in these areas might be “heavy at times”, which could cause “some disruption to travel”.
The Met expect accumulations of 1-3cm (of snow) to be possible at low levels, with 3-7cm possible above about 150m elevation, and perhaps 10-15cm above 400m.
The warning on the Met Office’s website says: “Outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards on Saturday night will fall as snow initially, even to low levels for a time, before becoming confined to higher ground as milder air arrives from the west.”
It adds: “Areas sheltered to the north of high ground may see very little snow.
“Ice will be an additional hazard, particularly across north-east England and parts of Scotland where precipitation has the potential to fall on frozen ground leading to very slippery conditions.
“Snow will turn increasingly to rain into Sunday morning, perhaps as a short spell of freezing rain in places, before eventually clearing to the east with a steady thaw of lying snow then setting in.”
Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said Sunday will begin with a blustery start for many and outbreaks of showery rain with some hill snow.
Milder air will move into the south west and parts of Cornwall and Devon could reach 12C, while it will be about 4C or 5C in the east, he said.
Next week will begin unsettled and blustery with further showers across the whole of the country, which will ease into Tuesday, then another weather system will arrive on Wednesday bringing more unsettled weather.
Thursday is expected to be drier.
74 flood warnings
- A361 East Lyng to Burrowbridge
- Areas of Chertsey closest to the Chertsey Bourne
- B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the South of the River Nene
- Curry Moor and Hay Moor
- Groundwater flooding for the Avon valley from Amesbury to the north of Salisbury
- Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream
- Groundwater flooding for the Bere Stream at Bere Regis
- Groundwater flooding for the Crane
- Groundwater flooding for the Crichel
- Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook
- Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Gussage
- Groundwater flooding for the Hooke
- Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, north of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the North Winterborne, south of the A354
- Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Pimperne Brook
- Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Sydling
- Groundwater flooding for the Tarrant Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Till
- Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley
- Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley at Warminster
- Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley at Wilton
- Groundwater flooding in the Allen Vale at Monkton Up Wimborne and Wimborne St Giles
- Groundwater flooding in the Allen Vale at Sixpenny Handley
- Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley - The Collingbournes
- Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley - The Winterbournes
- Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Damerham and Martin
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Rockbourne
- Groundwater flooding in the Lower Allen Vale
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Chilmark
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Dene
- Groundwater flooding in the South Wiltshire Downs - The Teffont
- Groundwater flooding in the upper Avon valley and the Nine Mile river
- Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood
- Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch
- Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham
- Lower Wylye at Wilton Town
- Lower Wylye from Warminster to Wilton
- Middle Avon at Fordingbridge
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Southampton Road Retail and Business Parks, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon at St Marys Cathedral area, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon at The Close and West Harnham, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon at The Friary and City Centre, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood
- River Avon at Strensham and Bredon
- River Avon at Wyre Piddle
- River Bourne at Southampton Road Industrial Park, Salisbury
- River Coln from Fossebridge to Quennington
- River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
- River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
- River Ouse at York - riverside properties
- River Parrett (lower) at Langport Westover Trading Estate
- River Piddle from Alton Pancras to Wareham
- River Ray for Islip
- River Ray from the Heath Bridge area to and including the Otmoor Basin
- River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst
- River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
- River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge
- River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End
- River Severn at Hanley Road, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Sandhurst and Maisemore
- River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
- River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar
- River Soar at Zouch Island
- River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave
- River Trent at Girton
- River Yeo and River Parrett Moors, low lying properties around Muchelney
- Salt Moor and North Moor including Moorland