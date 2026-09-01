September is set to have a mixture of warmth and wet spells as the weather returns to seasonal averages after a hot summer, the Met Office has forecast.

Having previously given a sneak peek at the forecast , the weather service has now given a more in-depth look at how the month could be.

The Met Office previously said the UK was on course for its hottest summer on record , with the season having reached its meteorological end on Monday.

After an unprecedented five heatwaves , the August Bank Holiday weekend, which included the Reading and Leeds Festival, was marked by heavy rainfall.

UK September weather forecast

The Met Office has said that September could return to seasonal average temperatures after a much hotter summer than usual.

For its medium-range forecast, from September 5-14, the service said it will be an "unsettled period" for much of the UK, with periods of warmth broken up by showers.

There will also be chances of gusts of wind.

The Met Office said: "Temperatures are likely to be near average, although brief warm or very warm spells are possible, especially in the south."

For the longer-range forecast, the service added: "Initially, a continuation of the changeable pattern is most likely, with the wettest conditions in the northwest and longer drier interludes in the southeast."

It added that confidence is lower in its forecast for the second part of the month and that changeable weather is likely - with intermittent warm and wet spells.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, although some warm spells are possible, particularly in the south," the forecast added.