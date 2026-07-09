By Flaminia Luck

The Met Office has revealed the details of when the latest heatwave will end as Britain sizzles once again under a hot sun and scorching temperatures.

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Amber heat health alerts have been issued for Yorkshire and north-west England, with more in place across the Midlands, eastern and southern England. The UK's third heatwave of the year started on Wednesday, with temperatures well into the 30s expected in parts by the weekend and the looming threat of "tropical nights". By Friday and Saturday, some parts of southern England could reach 35C. The extended period of heat is likely to last until the start of next week, July 13, but this could not necessarily be the end of the warm weather. The Met Office said brisk winds are to be expected in parts and also warned there is a chance of thunderstorms spreading into parts of the south and southwest.

Thunderstorms Sweep Across The UK. Picture: Getty

Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree said: “Many people will understandably want to know how long the current heatwave is likely to last. While temperatures are expected to ease across southeast England through the weekend and into next week, it won't be a straightforward end to the warm weather. “High pressure is expected to remain in charge through much of next week, but it will gradually migrate northwards. This means that an easterly wind will become established in the south, and the focus for the hottest conditions will migrate towards the southwest.

Picture: Met Office

“As a result, some places that have seen the highest temperatures during recent weeks will begin to cool. It will however, remain very warm – especially in the southwest – and heatwave thresholds may continue to be met in places. “The overall signal is for continued fine, dry and very warm weather at times for many parts of the UK into next week. "There is however a chance of thunderstorms spreading into parts of the south and southwest.”

With the hot weather continuing here’s some advice on how to stay safe in the heat



👉Drink lots of water

👉Apply sun cream generously!

👉Find shade where you can

👉Look out for vulnerable friends and neighbours



More tips and advice: https://t.co/2l1osxn6cJ#WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/pPLYoWrMjc — Met Office (@metoffice) July 9, 2026

The heatwave follows on from the hottest ever June day of 37.7C recorded last month, when a rare red weather warning for heat was issued by the service. There are not currently any signs that the UK could top its record of 40.3C, felt in 2022, but August - or certainly the first part of the month is set to be another hot one.