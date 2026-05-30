The Met Office forecasts some level of rain in London every day until at least next Friday. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Cloudy skies and downpours are expected for many this weekend as a record-breaking heatwave gives way to cooler weather ahead of a likely soggy start to June.

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While some will enjoy a continuation of the warm weather and sunshine this weekend, others will be hit with heavy rain before temperatures drop for most next week. Those in the South and South East will see a bright start to Saturday, with temperatures remaining above average for the time of year ahead of bright spells on Sunday, the Met Office said. But outbreaks of rain will dampen the weekend for some, with showers expected to be at their “most frequent and heaviest” in northern and western areas on Sunday. Read more: Will June 2026 be even hotter than May? Read more: Heavy rain to hit parts of UK on Saturday after record-breaking hot spell

London will still see bright spells this weekend, with a high of around 30C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday before the rain begins on Monday. Picture: Getty

June is set to begin with rain showers seen more widely, broken up by some “brighter intervals”, forecasters said. Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said next week will bring “a change from the heatwave” as temperatures fall closer to average. He said: “It’s been quite a dry period of weather and hot period of weather, so it will be probably much needed and much welcome rain to gardeners and growers and farmers with the ground being so dry at the moment.“ So it is a change, but probably a welcome change for those who either don’t like the heat or want some rain.”Mr Dewhurst added that there are “good signs” the heat will return, with warm spells likely following an “unsettled” start to June.

Temperatures reached 35.1C in Kew Gardens on Tuesday - but are set to dip to as low as 11C next week. Picture: Getty