Weather forecasters WXCharts predict wet weather to arrive next weekend, before cold temperatures kick in.

Wall of rain stretching 400 miles could hit UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A 400 mile wall of rain is set to batter the UK, just days before freezing temperatures are set to drop to freezing.

Heavy downpours are set to sweep across the southwest on Saturday October 18, before moving its away further north. Interactive maps from weather forecasters WXCharts predict the rain will move diagonally, arriving from Ireland and stretching up through Wales and central England. The band, expected to arrive from the Atlantic, will move as far as northern Scotland and by Saturday evening the wettest parts are likely to be down the west of the UK.

The rain is expected to arrive from the Atlantic before hitting Scotland and the west of England. Picture: WX Charts

Rain is expected to head southeast, covering a diagonal wall of rain covering much of the UK with the heaviest downpours likely in Wales and northwest England.. The forecasters expect the rain to ease by Sunday morning but there could still be scattered showers. WX Charts graphs suggest temperatures could drop to around zero in some areas of Scotland including Glasgow by Tuesday October 21.

The wet weather is predicted to arrive before making way for lower temperatures. Picture: WX Charts

A frosty start is forecasted by the following morning Wednesday morning across Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, northern England and parts of the Midlands. Around a millimetre of snow could be likely on October 22, according to the charts. It comes after parts of Europe saw flurries of snowstorms this week, with more than 20 inches of falling across the Western Balkans.