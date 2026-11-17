First snow warning of the season comes into force in parts of UK as temperatures plummet
The yellow warning came into force at 12am on Tuesday and will remain in place until 11 o’clock in the morning.
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Scotland’s first snow warning of the season has come into force as the cold weather continues.
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The yellow warning came into force at 12am on Tuesday and will remain in place until 11 o’clock in the morning.
It will cover the south and south west of Scotland along with north eastern parts of England.
Scots have been warned about the possibility of travel disruption over higher ground during the day.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by the snow, with longer journey times expected for some.
The weather alert also warns of a small chance of power outages and degradation of mobile phone services.
It comes after Scotland recorded the UK’s coldest autumn night of the year so far.
The temperature at Tulloch Bridge in Lochaber fell to -7.7C at the weekend.
The Met Office said: “A band of rain is expected to head northwards across the UK during Monday night and Tuesday morning.
“As it encounters colder air across the highlighted region, it is likely to turn to snow for a time, mainly affecting locations at 100-200m altitude or higher.
“Any snow falling below this level will likely be temporary and quickly melt. Where snow does accumulate, depths of 1-5cm are likely; some locations above 300-400 m could see 5-15cm.
With some snow forecast over higher ground overnight, here are some tips if you're driving in snow ⤵️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 16, 2026
And here's some tips from our partners to help you stay safe in snow: https://t.co/nEvXhM1F9o#WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/MIQfd7TWT3
“This may cause travel disruption on higher level routes, particularly in combination with a strong easterly wind which could also cause localised drifting.
“Some accretion of ice onto infrastructure such as power lines is also a possibility.
“Snow will gradually turn back to rain both from the south and through the morning on Tuesday, perhaps resulting in some minor disruption from surface water.”