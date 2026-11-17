Scotland’s first snow warning of the season has come into force as the cold weather continues.

The yellow warning came into force at 12am on Tuesday and will remain in place until 11 o’clock in the morning.

It will cover the south and south west of Scotland along with north eastern parts of England.

Scots have been warned about the possibility of travel disruption over higher ground during the day.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by the snow, with longer journey times expected for some.

The weather alert also warns of a small chance of power outages and degradation of mobile phone services.

It comes after Scotland recorded the UK’s coldest autumn night of the year so far.