Icy conditions in Sunderland caused this car to flip over. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Blizzard conditions are possible in parts of north-east England where an amber warning for snow is coming into force, the Met Office said.

Sleet and snow showers will continue to hit UK coasts overnight into Thursday, with worst-affected areas set to face disruption to travel and potential power cuts, the forecaster said. As much as 25cm of snow could settle on high ground on the North York Moors and the surrounding area, where the amber warning comes into force from 3am until 9pm.

A snow plough on the A169 between Pickering and Whitby on the North York Moors. Picture: Alamy

Up to 25cm of snow could settle on high ground in the North York Moors. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst: "Thursday will be a sunny day for most, but there will be further sleet and snow showers for coastal stretches which will filter a little inland too. Heavy across north-east England in particular. "The highest snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday will likely be across the Sperrins, North Yorkshire Moors, Northwest Highlands, Grampians and upland Pembrokeshire."

⚠️An Amber snow warning has just come into affect across parts of Yorkshire ⚠️



Significant snow accumulations will give travel disruption and the possibility of road closures and power interruptions. Unless your journey is essential, it is safer to avoid driving. pic.twitter.com/Npfs5QKjHK — Met Office (@metoffice) November 20, 2025

The national weather service said rural communities could become cut off in the amber warning area as gusty winds hit, creating "occasional blizzard conditions", with the possibility of lightning a further hazard. Motorists faced tricky conditions across the North East on Wednesday night, with North Yorkshire Police urging drivers to avoid the A171 near Whitby where a number of vehicles became stuck because of the snow. Officers also closed the A169 between Whitby and Pickering amid heavy snow. 'Treacherous' Shaun Jones, AA Expert Patrol, said: "When snow and ice hit, the roads can quickly become treacherous. Stopping distances can increase tenfold on icy surfaces, so slowing down and leaving plenty of space is absolutely vital. "Drivers should plan ahead, stick to main routes and allow extra time for their journey."

Drivers make their way across the North Yorkshire Moors National Park. Picture: Getty

Wintry showers will hit East Anglia, western Wales and Cornwall overnight but persisting snow in the North East could cause "substantial disruption", the Met Office said. Some five yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country on Thursday, with alerts for the coast of north-east England, Cornwall, Devon and western Wales in place until 11.59pm. National Rail urged rail commuters to check their journeys before travelling during the snowy and icy weather. It said speed restrictions may be in place for trains to run safely, which could result in cancellations, alterations and delays to services.

A man takes a photo in the snow in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images