A marked shift to colder, wintry conditions is expected in coming days, with sleet, rain and even snow forecast in many regions across the country.

The mild March weather is set to end as soon as Tuesday says the Met Office, with rain and sleet expected at lower levels - and even snow predicted in higher areas like Scotland.

A yellow weather warning for ice is already in place for southern Scotland and Northern England from 5am to 12pm.

Northern Ireland is also expecting showers to turn wintry later in the day, with temperatures dipping from the moderate figures over the weekend.

The cold snap will see “much more unstable” conditions from Wednesday, March 25, including coastal winds and below-average temperatures.

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