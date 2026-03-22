Wintry conditions set to replace mild weather across UK - with even a chance of snow
A marked shift to colder, wintry conditions is expected in coming days, with sleet, rain and even snow forecast in many regions across the country.
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The mild March weather is set to end as soon as Tuesday says the Met Office, with rain and sleet expected at lower levels - and even snow predicted in higher areas like Scotland.
A yellow weather warning for ice is already in place for southern Scotland and Northern England from 5am to 12pm.
Northern Ireland is also expecting showers to turn wintry later in the day, with temperatures dipping from the moderate figures over the weekend.
The cold snap will see “much more unstable” conditions from Wednesday, March 25, including coastal winds and below-average temperatures.
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Based on the Met Office’s snow maps, northern Scotland (Wick, X), central Scotland (Inverness, Aberdeen, Fort William), Northern Ireland (Belfast), northern England (Carlisle, Manchester, Leeds), and Wales (Cardiff, Conwy) may all see snow in the coming days.
Despite this, the service clarified that most wintery conditions would likely be reserved for those on the highest ground.
The Met office also noted that although the snow “may sound dramatic” for the season, “it remains well within the bounds of typical March weather and is expected to be short lived”.
Wind is also expected to turn brisk throughout the week, with temperatures sitting at around ten degrees as the week progresses.
The figures are a dip down from the nation’s recent bout of mild weather, with the hottest day of 2026 only last week, reaching a pleasant 21 degrees on March 18.