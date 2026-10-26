Yellow wind warnings will be in place for western areas of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as gales and spells of rain bring the potential for ongoing disruption, particularly around exposed coasts and higher ground, the Met Office warned.

Waves created by the high winds of Storm Boelo hit the sea wall at New Brighton promenade. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Fresh weather warnings have been issued as strong winds and heavy rain are on the way after two storms battered Britain leaving two dead.

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Yellow wind warnings will be in place for western areas of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as gales and spells of rain bring the potential for ongoing disruption, particularly around exposed coasts and higher ground, the Met Office said. The continued winds could hamper recovery efforts in some places after Storm Boelo pummelled the north of the UK, bringing 84mph gusts and a third of a month’s rain to pockets of Scotland. Two men were killed by falling trees on Sunday – a man in his 20s in Finchley, north London, and a 60-year-old man in Dumfries and Galloway, south-west Scotland. Two women were also taken to hospital after they were struck by another falling tree in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Power cuts hit 838,700 properties during Boelo and its predecessor by hours, Storm Austen. The next storm will be called Chloe when it hits, the Met Office said.

Broomhill Squash building with a damaged from Storm Boelo after it hit Glasgow. Picture: Jacob Hughes/Alamy

At 8am on Monday, 39,000 customers were still without power, the Energy Networks Association, which represents operators in the UK and Ireland, said. In Aberdeenshire, 13 primary schools without power were shut on Monday, while Ellon Academy was closed because of storm damage. Ten primary schools were shut in the Highlands. The cleanup comes as a fresh yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office, from 6pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday. The warning – covering parts of north-west England, Northern Ireland, south-west England, Strathclyde, south-west Scotland and Wales – forecasts gusts of 45-50mph inland and 60-65mph along exposed coasts and over high ground.

⚠️ Strong winds and heavy rain continue across parts of the UK early this week with a yellow weather warning in place, before high pressure brings calmer conditions for many from Wednesday ⛅



Read our news release to find out more 👇https://t.co/EQU4vvaA3B pic.twitter.com/hpvTd8v7EZ — Met Office (@metoffice) October 26, 2026

It adds that the strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, and there could be some disruption. A yellow Met Office warning for strong winds and potentially damaging gusts is in place from 3am on Tuesday to midnight for the far north of England, Scotland, and the far north-east of Northern Ireland. Read more: Next storm will be called 'Chloe', Met Office confirms Read more: Around 36,000 remain without power across UK as flooding continues following Storm Boelo

A man and a child pass by a tree downed by Storm Boelo in Folkestone, Kent. Picture: Sarah Tilotta/Getty

Monday will remain wet and windy as rain moves across southern and western areas before spreading north east, which brings the potential for coastal flooding particularly in northern areas, the Met Office said. As this clears, drier conditions will develop across England and Wales later in the day. On Tuesday, early rain will clear eastern and south-eastern England, while heavier rain in the north west of Scotland gradually turns to showers, the forecaster said. The strongest winds will continue to affect Scotland, particularly in the far north and north west where gusts in excess of 70mph are possible. The Hebrides are most likely to experience the strongest winds which could potentially last several hours. Elsewhere, there will be sunny spells and showers will continue, with some heavy in western areas. Conditions will begin to settle down from Wednesday as high pressure increasingly begins to influence the UK, the forecaster said.

With a warning for strong winds in place, here is some good advice about driving in severe weather from our partners @TheRAC_UK and @NationalHways#WeatherReady



Here's some more tips 👇

🔗 https://t.co/opcurBtXQG pic.twitter.com/HadJzDzXRv — Met Office (@metoffice) October 26, 2026

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates said: “While the start of this week will be notably wet and windy, high pressure is expected to bring a quieter spell of weather later in the week. “From Wednesday, high pressure will start to build which will ease the winds and bring a quieter and largely drier end to the week for many, although some rain is still possible in the north and west. “However, with wind warnings in place, those in warnings areas, particularly in northern Scotland and western high ground continue to be exposed to strong winds and heavy rain before the more settled weather arrives.” Storm Boelo followed Storm Austen, which brought strong winds to southern parts of the UK on Friday. Gusts of 76mph were recorded at St Mary’s Airport in the Isles of Scilly, with 74mph at Aberporth in South Wales and 71mph at Culdrose in Cornwall. The Environment Agency on Monday issued six warnings that flooding is expected and 56 alerts where it is possible. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said 18 flood warnings and 13 flood alerts were in place, while Natural Resources Wales reported 12 flood alerts were active at the same time.