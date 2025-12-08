An amber "danger to life" warning for wind has been issued as Storm Bram is set to bring gusts of up to 90mph to parts of the UK.

The warning is in place from 4pm on Tuesday until midnight for north-west Scotland, amongst a number yellow warnings for wind and rain elsewhere.

Heavy rain could also lead to flooding particularly in Wales and south-west England where ground conditions remain saturated from persistent rain in the past few days.

Storm Bram - named by Met Eireann, the Irish equivalent of the Met Office - will develop rapidly on Tuesday, moving north to the west of the UK while bringing heavy rain and strengthening winds for all.

In Ireland, status orange wind warnings have been announced for 11 counties, with the entirety of the Republic facing other weather advisories.